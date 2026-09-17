Andy Burnham's first Chancellor as PM, John Healey, gives date for Budget in Autumn 2026

John Healey will deliver his first Budget as Chancellor. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Retail giant Next has warned against tax increases in next month’s Budget, citing inflation from the war in Iran and a weak jobs market.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When is the 2026 Autumn Budget The Budget will be read in the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 28. Mr Healey said in a video message to announce the date: “This Government is working fast to restore hope and back Britain’s communities. “In the past two weeks, we have begun to kickstart growth in every postcode. We have backed British jobs, British skills and British businesses. “And we have provided just a bit of breathing space for those families and businesses that feel so squeezed, that feel without hope."

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey during a visit to the Hare pub in Harlow, Essex, to highlight the work the Government is doing to support the industry. Picture date: Thursday July 23, 2026. Picture: Alamy

“This will be a Budget that moves money and power out of Westminster and into every postcode around Britain," Mr Healey previously said. “It will be built on fiscal discipline. It will meet our fiscal rules. It’ll give businesses and families some of the stability they need to plan for the future. Now, let’s get on with the job.” Mr Burnham previously said: “I said we’d take power out of Westminster and carry it into every postcode in the country. “Today, we make good on that promise. Under our plans, more of the taxes raised in a community will stay in that community."

John Healey attends a Business Roundtable Meeting in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy