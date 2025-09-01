Starbucks is set to start selling its Pumpkin Spice Lattes this week, in a sign that the seasons are changing.

The Met Office has said that “unsettled weather” will be felt in the UK this week, with cooling temperatures, rain and wind expected.

School has also started for England and Wales this week while the Premier League transfer window is set to close on Monday as well.

Starbucks fans know that the Pumpkin Spice Lattes going on sale is the unofficial start of autumn and this year they will be available from Thursday.

However, in another sign of the times, the smallest version of the drink now costs £4.90 - up 25p from last year.

"Like many businesses, we’ve experienced rising costs, which has meant some price adjustments across our beverages,” a spokesman offered.

Of course, Starbucks does not dictate when autumn arrives. Here is how the change of the season is decided.

