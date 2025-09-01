Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back, but when does autumn actually begin?
Starbucks is set to start selling its Pumpkin Spice Lattes this week, in a sign that the seasons are changing.
Listen to this article
The Met Office has said that “unsettled weather” will be felt in the UK this week, with cooling temperatures, rain and wind expected.
School has also started for England and Wales this week while the Premier League transfer window is set to close on Monday as well.
Starbucks fans know that the Pumpkin Spice Lattes going on sale is the unofficial start of autumn and this year they will be available from Thursday.
However, in another sign of the times, the smallest version of the drink now costs £4.90 - up 25p from last year.
"Like many businesses, we’ve experienced rising costs, which has meant some price adjustments across our beverages,” a spokesman offered.
Of course, Starbucks does not dictate when autumn arrives. Here is how the change of the season is decided.
Read also: Polish businessman condemned for snatching player’s cap out of child’s hand at US Open
Read also: When are the World Athletics Championships? Summer event held later in 2025
hello september pic.twitter.com/XLlc7QBw0P— autumn girl (@talya9646171863) August 31, 2025
When does autumn begin?
There are in fact two dates - and you could maybe choose which one you prefer, if you want summer to last a little bit longer.
Astronomical autumn is dictated by the Earth's axis and orbit around the Sun. According to this, autumn begins on September 22 in 2025 and ends on Sunday, December 21, which is the shortest day of the year and beginning of winter.
Meteorological seasons are derived by splitting the year into four periods made up of three months each, the Met Office states, and this is easier to work out by equal three-month periods.
Autumn is defined by the meteorological calendar as being September 1 to November 30.