When is the Bayeux Tapestry coming to the UK? British Museum ticket details
The British Museum has released details of when tickets to see the Bayeux Tapestry will go on sale as it returns to the UK for the first time in 1,000 years.
Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne, who is now chairman of trustees at the BM, announced initial details on Thursday and said 7.5 million people will attend.
“This will be without doubt the biggest year in the museum’s history," he said. “It is a defining piece of our nation’s history and a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I hope people mark their calendars and seize the chance to see it when it arrives, in what promises to be an extraordinary moment for the country.”
What is the Bayeux Tapestry?
The Bayeux Tapestry depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle of Hastings, which saw William the Conqueror take the English throne from King Harold and become the first Norman king of England.
The piece, which is 70m long and 50cm high, was made in England soon after the battle as a gift for William. It depicts the Battle of Hastings from the Norman point of view and has 58 scenes.
After completion, it was taken back to France and it has been on display at the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Bayeux, in the Normandy region of France, since 1983. The museum is currently closed for renovation.
When is the Bayeux Tapestry coming to the UK?
Visitors will be able to view the historic piece from early September, and it is expected to be one of the most popular events in the British Museum’s history. The tapestry can be seen from September 2026 until at least July 2027.
When are tickets on sale?
The first tickets to see the Bayeux Tapestry in London will go on sale on July 1, which will be for entry from September to November.
Two further ticket releases will be made in October and January for access between January to March, and April to July 2027.
Visitors are advised to sign up to the British Museum newsletter to receive ticket updates.