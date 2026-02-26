British Museum says when Bayeux Tapestry is coming to the UK and who can get tickets

The Bayeux Tapestry is soon to be back on show in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The British Museum has released details of when tickets to see the Bayeux Tapestry will go on sale as it returns to the UK for the first time in 1,000 years.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne, who is now chairman of trustees at the BM, announced initial details on Thursday and said 7.5 million people will attend. “This will be without doubt the biggest year in the museum’s history," he said. “It is a defining piece of our nation’s history and a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I hope people mark their calendars and seize the chance to see it when it arrives, in what promises to be an extraordinary moment for the country.” Here are the details that you need to know. What is the Bayeux Tapestry?

The Bayeux Tapestry Museum, in Bayeux, northwestern France. Picture: Getty

The Bayeux Tapestry depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle of Hastings, which saw William the Conqueror take the English throne from King Harold and become the first Norman king of England. The piece, which is 70m long and 50cm high, was made in England soon after the battle as a gift for William. It depicts the Battle of Hastings from the Norman point of view and has 58 scenes. After completion, it was taken back to France and it has been on display at the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Bayeux, in the Normandy region of France, since 1983. The museum is currently closed for renovation.

The tapestry is 70m long. Picture: Getty