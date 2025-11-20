US festival and associated big shopping day now a key fixture in the UK, but when are they this year?

The UK is set to spend a record amount on Black Friday 2025. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Black Friday is fast approaching and Britons are expected to spend £4billion more than last year on what has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The data, which was found by a survey for e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend, showed that £14bn could be spent in total in 2025, despite warnings of scams. Read also: October inflation fall raises hopes of pre-Christmas interest rate cut Read also: Gen Z are replacing Christmas turkey with curry or pizza Shoppers are set to queue up at midnight and also spend billions online in what has traditionally marked the start of the US Christmas shopping season, coming one day after Thanksgiving. And in the past decade, the festival and the retail spree that comes hot on its heels have become well established in the UK as well. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Families come together at the traditional end of harvest for Thanksgiving. Picture: Alamy

When and what is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 27, 2025. The festival is traditionally a chance for families to feast and be grateful for the harvest yield of that year. Thanksgiving is observed in the US and also Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Saint Lucia, Switzerland, and Norfolk Island. Tradition dictates that a dinner of turkey and root vegetables is eaten before pumpkin pie.

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving and sees shops sell goods at heavily discounted prices in what is considered the start of the Christmas shopping period. Although it is only one day, many brands sell their discounted products for a week, weekend, or might even have a special midnight opening. Black Friday originated in the US, as Thanksgiving is not a British holiday, but the influence has spread worldwide and it has been a fixture in the UK since the early 2010s. The name has dubious origins, but it is thought that it might be the time when retailers feel themselves go “into the black,” and make a profit after being “in the red”. While the term now connotes to shopping in the UK, for a long time Black Friday referred to the last Friday before Christmas, when the police and NHS had a hard shift dealing with revellers.

Low prices and limited stock can sometimes see shoppers get heated. Picture: Alamy