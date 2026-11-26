American festival of Thanksgiving is today and will be followed by the flurry of shopping

The American tradition of Thanksgiving is always on a Thursday. Picture: B Christopher/Alamy

By William Mata

The American celebration of Thanksgiving is today, Thursday, November 26, which means that Black Friday shopping is just one day away.

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Black Friday has become the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping period in the UK as well as in America. In 2026, it comes after retailers suffered a sharp year-on-year decline in footfall as inflation, fuel and household bill rises kept shoppers at home - and will be hoping the recent tradition will help to reverse this. Total UK footfall was down 2.9% on last September, a significant drop from August’s 1.7% decline, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic. BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “While some seasonal slowdown is expected, this September saw a sharp decline compared to last year, with high streets and shopping centres suffering most. “As we enter the crucial final quarter, retailers will do all they can to attract shoppers with great value and choice." Here is what you need to know about Black Friday. Read also: Military-trained security 'would love nothing more than to sort out some influencers,' says Wimbledon boss

Discounts of 50 per cent plus can be expected on Black Friday. Picture: Islandstock/Alamy

When is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 26, 2026 When is Black Friday 2026? Black Friday is Friday, November 27, in 2026. When is Cyber Monday in 2026? Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 30, 2026.

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is the unofficial start to the American Christmas shopping season but has become a staple of the British high street since around 2012. It falls the day after the US festival Thanksgiving, which is always the fourth Thursday of November, and sees shops offer massive discounts to incentivise shopping. Thanksgiving is observed in the US and also Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Saint Lucia, Switzerland, and Norfolk Island. What is the origin of the term 'Black Friday'? The name is not, as often thought, a point when retailers go from the red (losing money) into the black (making a profit), but possibly, instead, a phrase coined by the Philadelphia police to describe the chaos. Philadelphia has a traditional NFL game on the Saturday between the Army and Navy, which attracts thousands of tourists and drives up demand for supplies. YouTuber John Castillo said: "For the police, this day was a nightmare and cops had to work extremely long shifts. "Black Friday was the name they gave it because of the horrible shopping experience." He said that it could also date from a "dark day for the US economy" in 1869 when two Wall Street Investors' plan to corner the gold market backfired and led to the price crashing. How much does the UK spend on Black Friday? Black Friday spending in the UK reached £6.4 billion in 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, 1.5% higher than in 2024. Jacqueline Windsor, at PwC UK, said: “Our analysis shows that while overall interest in Black Friday has softened, particularly among middle-aged consumers, spending per head is set to rise, driven by younger shoppers and men purchasing tech items and fashion for themselves."

Closeup of Amazon Shopping app's Cyber Monday Deals page on a phone on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Picture: Ted Hsu/Alamy