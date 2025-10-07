The best fireworks displays this autumn and where you can get in for free

Bonfire Night 2025 is less than one month away, and fireworks displays are now taking bookings.

Derbyshire County Council has told revellers ahead of 2025 to consider going to a public display as a “greener” alternative to having one at home. “Setting off fireworks at home might seem fun, but celebrating at a public display can be just as exciting, and a greener way to celebrate,” a statement read. “Going to a public display not only helps to reduce emissions, but it also minimises upset caused to pets and wildlife, and ensures a proper clean up after the celebration.” Here is what you need to know.

When is Bonfire Night in 2025? Like every year, Guy Fawkes Night is on November 5 - the day in 1605 that the aforementioned Catholic insurgent was arrested for plotting, alongside a gang, to blow up the Houses of Parliament and kill Protestant King James I. The real Fawkes, and his comrades, admitted to the crime after being tortured and he died as he was hung, before he was drawn and quartered in a gruesome deterrent to future uprisings. Since then, Fawkes’s effigy has been burned on November 5, or close to that time, at bonfires around the country. Fireworks are also often held in conjunction, and the day has sometimes become known as Fireworks Night. A more modern tradition has seen celebrity effigies burned, with Edenbridge, in Kent, particularly known for burning the likes of Wayne Rooney, Mario Balotelli, Donald Trump, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson in recent years. The group has not disclosed its 2025 target. November 5 is a Wednesday in 2025.

What is the law around fireworks in the UK? All displays need to be held from 7-11pm for most of the year, but there is a midnight cut off on November 5 - and 1am on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year. You can only buy fireworks, including sparklers, from registered sellers for private use from October 15 to November 10 and from Boxing Day to December 31. You can also buy them for three days up to Diwali and Chinese New Year. You can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally, or get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

What can be done to help pets? Pets, and dogs in particular, can be spooked by fireworks and may whine, hide, or bark. The Dogs Trust has said that pets should be kept company if they do not like the noise of fireworks and to consider keeping lights on, and having music or the TV on. Where can fireworks be watched in or near London? Some of the displays around the UK include: Blackheath One of the biggest displays in south London is back after seven years. Saturday, November 1, with doors opening from 5pm and the display starting at 8pm,

Tickets are £16 for adults, £10 for youths, and £5 for children. Richmond Family Fireworks Display A popular ticketed event returns to Richmond Athletic grounds with entertainment and refreshments. Sunday, November 2, with entry from 4.30pm and fireworks at 7pm

Tickets are £17.50 for grandstand, £12.50 for adults (general admission), and £7.50 for children. Battersea Park South London's major fireworks spectacular runs across two evenings with different shows each night. Saturday, November 1, with entry from 6pm and fireworks at approximately 8.30pm

Sunday, November 2, with entry from 4.30pm and fireworks at approximately 7pm

Tickets are £15.62 for adults, £10.45 for youths (ages 5-15), and free for children under five. Coram's Fields, Camden A free central London celebration near Russell Square station with performances and entertainment. Wednesday, November 5, with activities from 4.10pm and fireworks at 6pm

Tickets are free. Morden Park An evening of pyrotechnics set to music with fairground attractions and refreshments available. Wednesday, November 5, with first fireworks at 6.45pm and second show at 8.30pm,

Tickets are £12.72 for adults, £9.54 for children (ages 5-15), and £37.10 for a family of four. Wimbledon Park A choreographed fireworks extravaganza with rides and food stalls for families. Saturday, November 8, with first fireworks at 6.45pm and second show at 8.30pm,

Tickets are £14.84 for adults, £10.60 for children (ages 5-15), and £43.46 for a family of four. Harrow Fireworks An all-day festival featuring fairground rides, international food vendors and evening pyrotechnics. Saturday, November 8, with venue opening at 12pm and fireworks at approximately 7.45pm,

Tickets are £11.95 for adults (online), £9.50 for children aged 4+ (online), and free entry between 12pm and 3pm. Stow Fireworks Spectacular, Walthamstow Multiple evening celebrations featuring fire performers and amusement rides across three dates. Wednesday, November 5, Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, with entry from 4pm and fireworks at 8pm,

Tickets are £9.50 for adults, £4.50 for children (ages 6-17), and 50p for children aged five and under. Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival A landmark venue hosts drone displays, live tribute bands and winter ice activities. Friday, October 31, with entry from 6pm,

Saturday, November 1, with entry from 4pm,

Tickets start from £6.50 for both days. Hastings Bonfire Night An extensive torch-lit march through town concludes with a beach bonfire and coastal fireworks. Saturday, October 18, with evening procession and beachside display Lewes Bonfire Night Multiple community groups unite for Britain's most renowned bonfire celebration with mass processions. Wednesday, November 5, with evening parades throughout town

Free Edenbridge Bonfire and Fireworks Traditional torch procession featuring large-scale effigies followed by extended pyrotechnic finale. Saturday, November 8, with evening parade and display Leeds Castle Fireworks Spectacular Waterside fireworks illuminate this historic castle with afternoon activities beforehand. Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, with grounds opening at 2pm and fireworks at 5.30pm