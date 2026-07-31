John Healey says 2026 Budget will 'move money out of Westminster'
Andy Burnham's first Chancellor as PM, John Healey, gives date for Budget in Autumn 2026
John Healey has announced the date for his first Budget, which he has said will “move money and power out of Westminster” and into “every postcode around Britain”.
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The Chancellor doubled down on the levelling-up rhetoric of his boss, the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, stating that money will flow around the country.
Mr Healey said in a video message: “This Government is working fast to restore hope and back Britain’s communities.
“In the past two weeks, we have begun to kickstart growth in every postcode. We have backed British jobs, British skills and British businesses.
“And we have provided just a bit of breathing space for those families and businesses that feel so squeezed, that feel without hope."
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“This will be a Budget that moves money and power out of Westminster and into every postcode around Britain," mr Healey continued.
“It will be built on fiscal discipline. It will meet our fiscal rules. It’ll give businesses and families some of the stability they need to plan for the future.
“Now, let’s get on with the job.”
Mr Burnham announced on Thursday that English mayors will be allowed to keep a share of the taxes collected in their area.
Ministers will retain an equalisation system, so areas where less tax is collected continue to receive financial support.
Mr Burnham said: “I said we’d take power out of Westminster and carry it into every postcode in the country.
“Today, we make good on that promise. Under our plans, more of the taxes raised in a community will stay in that community."