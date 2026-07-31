John Healey has announced the date for his first Budget, which he has said will “move money and power out of Westminster” and into “every postcode around Britain”.

The Chancellor doubled down on the levelling-up rhetoric of his boss, the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, stating that money will flow around the country.

Mr Healey said in a video message: “This Government is working fast to restore hope and back Britain’s communities.

“In the past two weeks, we have begun to kickstart growth in every postcode. We have backed British jobs, British skills and British businesses.

“And we have provided just a bit of breathing space for those families and businesses that feel so squeezed, that feel without hope."

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