NSPCC charity shares top tips for letting your child walk to school alone. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

School is back for September and for many parents it's time to consider whether their child should travel alone or not.

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There is currently no legal age required to allow your children to walk to school solo. Picture: Getty

According to the charity, it's best to use your parental judgement - assessing their maturity and confidence as well as the distance and environment from your house to school. NSPCC local campaigns manager Gail Sayles said: "Typically, many parents start letting their children walk to school independently around nine to 11 years old. Think about your child and how they feel about it. "Starting to go to school by themselves for the first time can be quite scary, especially if it's a new school and they don't have their usual friend groups around them." Most schools in England advise against letting children under the age of eight walk alone to school but it becomes increasingly encouraged as they approach 11-years-old and prepare for secondary school.

Charities recommend children walk to school alone as soon as parents feel their mature enough. Picture: Getty