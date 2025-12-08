Christmas Jumper Day is set to be held this week as offices, schools and organisations raise money for charity while getting in the spirit of the season.

Save The Children, the charity which organises the annual fundraiser, has said that the 2025 edition will be held on Thursday, December 11.

Christmas Jumper Day has been held since 2012 and represents one of the biggest events in the annual calendar for the organisation, which supports children worldwide.

“By taking part this year you can help support kids and families who are having to deal with an increasingly volatile world,” a Save the Children spokesman said.

How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2025?

Participants should sign up on the Save the Children website and invite everyone to take part, usually requesting a donation to be part of the fun.

A Save the Children statement said: “We'll use the money raised on Christmas Jumper Day to help children in the UK and all around the world stay safe, healthy and learning - and change their future for good.”