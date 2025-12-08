When is Christmas Jumper Day 2025 and how to take part?
Save the Children announces when 2025 fundraising push will be held
Christmas Jumper Day is set to be held this week as offices, schools and organisations raise money for charity while getting in the spirit of the season.
Save The Children, the charity which organises the annual fundraiser, has said that the 2025 edition will be held on Thursday, December 11.
Christmas Jumper Day has been held since 2012 and represents one of the biggest events in the annual calendar for the organisation, which supports children worldwide.
“By taking part this year you can help support kids and families who are having to deal with an increasingly volatile world,” a Save the Children spokesman said.
How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2025?
Participants should sign up on the Save the Children website and invite everyone to take part, usually requesting a donation to be part of the fun.
A Save the Children statement said: “We'll use the money raised on Christmas Jumper Day to help children in the UK and all around the world stay safe, healthy and learning - and change their future for good.”
Where to get a Christmas jumper
Most major high street fashion retailers now have Christmas jumpers in stock, while there is also a good chance you might be able to grab a bargain in a charity shop.
Sports clubs often stock a cheeky jumper if you want to show off your allegiance while also raising money for a good cause.
Christmas Jumper Day is held annually and will be on Thursday, December 11, in 2025 - with Save the Children hoping this year’s edition will see donations top the £2.5 million raised in 2024.
The charity has said that if another day works better to be your Christmas Jumper Day, that is totally fine and you can hold it whenever (although probably post December is too late!)