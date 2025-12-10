Save the Children announces when 2025 fundraising push will be held

Christmas Jumper Day can be enjoyed at home, in school, or at work. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

It is Christmas Jumper Eve, with Save the Children inviting schools, work places and organisations to take part in its annual fundraiser on Thursday.

The charity which organises the annual fundraiser, has said that the 2025 edition will be held on December 11. Christmas Jumper Day has been held since 2012 and represents one of the biggest events in the annual calendar for the organisation, which supports children worldwide. “By taking part this year you can help support kids and families who are having to deal with an increasingly volatile world,” a Save the Children spokesman said.

Arsenal have supported Christmas Jumper Day in the past. Picture: Getty

How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2025? Participants should sign up on the Save the Children website and invite everyone to take part, usually requesting a donation to be part of the fun. A Save the Children statement said: “We'll use the money raised on Christmas Jumper Day to help children in the UK and all around the world stay safe, healthy and learning - and change their future for good.”

Get a beer in, as long as you have a Christmas jumper on! . Picture: Alamy