A record number of candidates have been lined up to fight in the Clacton by-election, despite all mainstream parties declining to take on Reform for the seat.

The election was called after the resignation of Nigel Farage. The Reform leader stood down with the intention of running again to win the seat that he won in the 2024 General Election.

A crowded field of 34 candidates has come forward to take on Mr Farage, who has been given the ceremonial title of Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead in the interim.

But while the largest field of candidates in UK history has assembled, Reform is the only mainstream party on the ballot as other outfits have all ruled out standing.

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When is the Clacton by-election?

Polling day is Thursday, August 13.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, and voters will receive a poll card telling them where they will need to go and vote.

Ian Davidson, acting returning officer for the election, said: “If residents want to have their democratic say then they must be registered, so anyone who wants to vote in the upcoming by-election should make sure they can by registering in time.”

When is the deadline for registering to vote?

The deadline has now passed.

Residents not already on the electoral register had until Tuesday, July 28, to apply to vote in time for the by-election, and until 5pm on Wednesday, July 29 July, to apply for a postal or postal proxy vote, Tendring Council has said.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on August 5.

To register to vote, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote