When is the Clacton by-election? Record number of candidates on ballot paper
Everything you need to know as Clacton constituents set to vote in by-election to decide the next MP
A record number of candidates have been lined up to fight in the Clacton by-election, despite all mainstream parties declining to take on Reform for the seat.
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The election was called after the resignation of Nigel Farage. The Reform leader stood down with the intention of running again to win the seat that he won in the 2024 General Election.
A crowded field of 34 candidates has come forward to take on Mr Farage, who has been given the ceremonial title of Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead in the interim.
But while the largest field of candidates in UK history has assembled, Reform is the only mainstream party on the ballot as other outfits have all ruled out standing.
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When is the Clacton by-election?
Polling day is Thursday, August 13.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, and voters will receive a poll card telling them where they will need to go and vote.
Ian Davidson, acting returning officer for the election, said: “If residents want to have their democratic say then they must be registered, so anyone who wants to vote in the upcoming by-election should make sure they can by registering in time.”
When is the deadline for registering to vote?
The deadline has now passed.
Residents not already on the electoral register had until Tuesday, July 28, to apply to vote in time for the by-election, and until 5pm on Wednesday, July 29 July, to apply for a postal or postal proxy vote, Tendring Council has said.
The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on August 5.
To register to vote, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
Why is there a by-election?
The by-election was formally called on July 10 after the resignation of the sitting MP Nigel Farage, who was then appointed to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.
Mr Farage is hoping to be MP once more and will stand again against the 33 other candidates.
What is the Manor of Northstead?
The Manor of Northstead is a ceremonial title that enables an MP to leave the Commons, as Parliamentary rules mean that they cannot officially resign.
Nigel Farage was cleared to become the Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead by the then-Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
He does not need to do anything in this role and will no longer hold the title if reelected as MP.
Boris Johnson became the Steward of the Chiltern Hundreds, an equivalent title, when he left his MP post to become a private citizen.
Clacton election history
The Conservative Party won Clacton in the 2010, 2017, and 2019 elections, but the constituency has a history of leaning further right.
A 2014 by-election was won by UKIP defector Douglas Carswell, who hung onto the seat in 2015 before the Tories won it back in 2017.
Mr Farage became an MP for the first time after winning the seat from Tory Giles Watling in 2024.
Clacton had one of the highest shares of those voting Leave in the European Union referendum in 2016 with 70%.
Who are the Clacton by-election candidates?
The Clacton by-election candidates are:
- – Joseph 77 (Independent)
- – Adham Alkhatip (The Forward Party)
- – Count Binface (Count Binface Party)
- – Nick The Incredible Flying Brick (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- – Tony Cane (Independent)
- – Woke Trump Carrzee (Independent)
- – William Stuart James Clouston (Social Democratic Party).
- – Rees Cowne (Independent)
- – Glenn Charles Cummings (Independent)
- – Martin Davies (Freedom Alliance – Real People, Real Alternative!)
- – Andy Erlam (Independent)
- – Nigel Farage (Reform UK)
- – Attieh Fard (Independent)
- – Laurence Fox (The Reclaim Party)
- – Tony Francis (Independent)
- – Robin Green (Independent)
- – Abi Hookway (Independent)
- – Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- – Stephen Richard Ingram (Independent)
- – Amy Morris (Independent)
- – Derrick Norbert Morris (Independent)
- – Michael Noel O’Keeffe (Independent)
- – Martyn O’Brien (Independent)
- – Nick Pelas (Independent)
- – Ketankumar Pipaliya (UK VOICE safer and stronger UK)
- – Daniel Pocock (Independent)
- – James Ransley (Consensus Party Candidate)
- – Gerry Smith (Independent)
- – Kai Stephens (British Democrats)
- – John Stevens (Rejoin EU)
- – Baron Von Thunderclap (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- – Pamela Walford (Independent)
- – Marcus White (Everyone is God Party)
- – Marc Wilkinson (Independent)
How does someone become an MP?
To become an MP, one must be at least 18, and be a British citizen, an Irish citizen, or a citizen of a Commonwealth country - and not require leave to enter or remain.
There are disqualifying factors, too, and you cannot stand if you are:
- A member of the police,
- A member of the armed forces,
- A civil servant or a judge,
- Subject to bankruptcy restrictions,
- Owner of a sequestrated estate
Candidates then need signatures of 10 nominees and to pay a £500 deposit.