The vote count for the Clacton by-election is set to take all night after a record number of candidates were entered.

Incumbent MP Nigel Farage is one of 34 names on the ballot, which represents the most candidates in history, despite all of the mainstream political parties not contesting the vote.

Votes began to be cast on Thursday for the vote, which was called when the Reform leader stood down in July.

Labour joined the Conservatives, Lib Dems, Greens, and Restore in refusing to stand a candidate, but the record 20 independent candidates has led to metre-long polling papers being collected.

Due to the trouble of transporting all of the 70,000 plus polling cards from the 51 booths to the Clacton Leisure Centre voting is set to take longer to complete.

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