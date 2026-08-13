When is Clacton by-election result?
Essex constituency goes to the polls to elect MP after the resignation of Nigel Farage
The vote count for the Clacton by-election is set to take all night after a record number of candidates were entered.
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Incumbent MP Nigel Farage is one of 34 names on the ballot, which represents the most candidates in history, despite all of the mainstream political parties not contesting the vote.
Votes began to be cast on Thursday for the vote, which was called when the Reform leader stood down in July.
Labour joined the Conservatives, Lib Dems, Greens, and Restore in refusing to stand a candidate, but the record 20 independent candidates has led to metre-long polling papers being collected.
Due to the trouble of transporting all of the 70,000 plus polling cards from the 51 booths to the Clacton Leisure Centre voting is set to take longer to complete.
Read also: Bindependence Day: Voters go to polls in Clacton by-election with record number of candidates standing
When is the Clacton by-election result?
Counting of the results will begin once the polls close at 10pm on Thursday, August 13, and a result is expected on the morning of Friday, August 14, sometime between 5am and 7am.
The candidates for the Clacton constituency are:
- Joseph 77 (Independent)
- Adham Alkhatip (The Forward Party)
- Count Binface (Count Binface Party)
- Nick The Incredible Flying Brick (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- Tony Cane (Independent)
- Woke Trump Carrzee (Independent)
- William Stuart James Clouston (Social Democratic Party)
- Rees Cowne (Independent)
- Glenn Charles Cummings (Independent)
- Martin Davies (Freedom Alliance – Real People, Real Alternative!)
- Andy Erlam (Independent)
- Nigel Farage (Reform UK)
- Attieh Fard (Independent)
- Laurence Fox (The Reclaim Party)
- Tony Francis (Independent)
- Robin Green (Independent)
- Abi Hookway (Independent)
- Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- Stephen Richard Ingram (Independent)
- Amy Morris (Independent)
- Derrick Norbert Morris (Independent)
- Michael Noel O’Keeffe (Independent)
- Martyn O'Brien (Independent)
- Nick Pelas (Independent)
- Ketankumar Pipaliya (UK VOICE safer and stronger UK)
- Daniel Pocock (Independent)
- James Ransley (Consensus Party Candidate)
- Gerry Smith (Independent)
- Kai Stephens (British Democrats)
- John Stevens (Rejoin EU)
- Baron Von Thunderclap (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
- Pamela Walford (Independent)
- Marcus White (Everyone is God Party)
- Marc Wilkinson (Independent)