British Summer Time is coming to an end, with the clocks set to go back in the UK for the season.

After a summer of an unprecedented five heatwaves, it has been a mixed September for the UK, with sunny spells interspersed with wet and windy weather.

The Met Office has forecast that October could continue with more rain and overcast weather, even if an El Niño effect has been predicted to bring warmer temperatures in 2027.

While the change of clocks will not change the weather in the UK, it does mean that there will be darker evenings and, for a while, lighter mornings as summer transitions into autumn and winter.

Here is what you need to know about when and why the clocks go back.

Read also: Could there be a hot Christmas due to the El Niño effect?