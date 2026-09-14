Kimi Antonelli has extended his Formula One World Championship lead after his eighth win of the 2026 season at the Spanish Grand Prix, leading Lewis Hamilton to say that nobody can catch the Italian.

The 20-year-old won in Madrid on Sunday after a duel with Max Verstappen to pull 81 points clear of his Mercedes teammate George Russell in the standings.

Hamilton, who is 101 points back in third, told Sky: "I think there's no stopping him and Mercedes this year, they've done a phenomenal job and they deserve it."

Andrea "Kimi" Antonelli would become the youngest-ever F1 champion if he capitalises on his massive championship lead, but the Italian is not congratulating himself just yet.

He said after the Madring win: "I want to keep pushing race by race, keep delivering and keep enjoying it all the way and try to do my best every race and we will see where we end up at the end of the year."

Here are some of the championship permutations.

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