What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about retirement, could he play in another World Cup, and how much does he earn with Al-Nassr FC?

HOUSTON, UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Group K: FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency). Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his two goals against Uzbekistan have ended a “difficult, dark week” that followed his low-key performance against DR Congo.

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The 41-year-old became the first player to score in six World Cups when he netted his brace in Tuesday's 4-1 win, which put Portugal second in Group K behind their final opponents Colombia. Ronaldo failed to score against DR Congo in a 1-1 draw and was marked out as one of six players in the US, Canada and Mexico over the age of 40. But after the win over Uzbekistan, he said "I'm back" and "God helps those who work hard". Ronaldo said: “It was a difficult, dark week; it felt like I’d already retired from football. But I held on as I always do because I believe more in hard work than in football. It was difficult, I have to admit, but we’re back. “It’s fine because when you think about it, it’s already 23 years I’ve been a professional and whenever things don’t go well it’s: ‘Cristiano, he’s finished, he’s old.’ "But well, it was a good response from me and my teammates, which is what we wanted.” Read also: Have England qualified for the next round of the World Cup 2026?

Ronaldo played against Patrick Vieira in 2006. Picture: Alamy

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about retirement? Ronaldo has previously said he will not retire until he scores 1,000 career goals and his 163 goals for Portugal combined with his 830 at club level have seen him reach 993 - seven shy of his ambition. He previously said: "It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe." Assuming he does not smash in another seven at the World Cup, Ronaldo seems set to play on for at least one more club season in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr. Those who saw the match against Uzbekistan have praised Ronaldo's continued ability and said that he has more to give on the field. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has backed him and said: "Our captain is an icon, a role model for the national team. "He tries to improve every day, in every training session, and has a great attitude in the dressing room.” Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro said: “I told him: ‘Maybe you can do more years if you’re not tired and enjoy football,’” he said. “If you still look like that, why not carry on? “When you play against Ronaldo you know that you can’t leave even one centimetre; he will take advantage. "There are many who think that playing in Asia, like Cristiano does, is actually wasting time. But then to come to the World Cup at 41 and play, it shows you are still hungry.”

Ronaldo would be the first to play in a seventh World Cup if he makes it. Picture: Alamy

Could Ronaldo play in another World Cup? While four years feels a long time away for Cristiano Ronaldo, he might be lured to prolong his career with the chance to play at the 2030 World Cup in his native Portugal, as well as Morocco and Spain. Ronaldo could break Essam El Hadary's record as the oldest-ever player if he turned out in 2030, as he would be older than the 45 years and 161 days the Egyptian goalkeeper was when he set the record in 2018. Gary Neville, Ronaldo's former Manchester United team mate, said: ""The next World Cup's in Portugal, Spain and Morocco. "I would not put it past him to think that he's there in four years. It's ridiculous to say, I know. He could." Ronaldo has not said if he plans to play at the tournament.

Ronaldo has scored 129 goals in 147 games for Al-Nassr. Picture: Alamy