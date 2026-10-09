When do the clocks next change?
Brits to get one hour extra sleep but will experience darker nights into winter
Brits will get one hour extra in bed this month when the clocks go back to Greenwich Mean Time.
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But while the extra sleep will be welcomed, it does usher in a period of darker evenings and the unofficial beginning of winter.
We have a builder called William Willett (the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay's Chris Martin) to thank for the change, as he put forward the idea in a 1907 pamphlet.
Mr Willett had noticed many people were still asleep in the morning hours on his early horse rides and suggested that a rescheduling of the clock could help people make the most of the day.
In 1916, the Summer Time Act was introduced and has stood until this day, although British Double Summer Time was introduced during the Second World War to help boost productivity.
Here is what it means in 2026.
Read also: First day of autumn 2026 is here as Brits wait for one final heatwave
When do the clocks go forward and back in the UK?
Clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, and back one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October.
The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST) which can also be called Daylight Saving Time as there is more light in the evening and less in the morning.
When the clocks go back, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).