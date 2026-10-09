Brits will get one hour extra in bed this month when the clocks go back to Greenwich Mean Time.

But while the extra sleep will be welcomed, it does usher in a period of darker evenings and the unofficial beginning of winter.

We have a builder called William Willett (the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay's Chris Martin) to thank for the change, as he put forward the idea in a 1907 pamphlet.

Mr Willett had noticed many people were still asleep in the morning hours on his early horse rides and suggested that a rescheduling of the clock could help people make the most of the day.

In 1916, the Summer Time Act was introduced and has stood until this day, although British Double Summer Time was introduced during the Second World War to help boost productivity.

Here is what it means in 2026.

Read also: First day of autumn 2026 is here as Brits wait for one final heatwave