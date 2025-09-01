Students in England and Wales are returning to school this week after the summer holiday.

The autumn term is about to get underway for all of the UK, with Scottish students having already restarted after the six-week break.

Following A level and GCSE results, the resumption of the school year is the next date in the calendar and, while not one many students look forward to, is a key one to have in the diary.

For many parents, it has at least been a cheaper entry into the academic year, with a new government ruling meaning that fewer branded items of uniform needed to be bought.

Here are the rest of the term dates for the next year.

UK school term dates for 2025/26

Dates are based on an average of looking at different local authorities.

All schools will have slightly different dates based on when inset days are held, but they will follow this rough pattern.

This does not apply to private or prep schools, which typically have longer holidays.

In addition, Year 11 students and sixth formers will likely have a different schedule due to exams.

England and Wales

Autumn term 2025

Starts: Week of Monday, September 1

Half-term: Monday, October 27 - Friday, October 31

Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, January 5

Half-term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20

Ends: Week of Friday, March 27

Easter Holidays: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10

Easter Day is Sunday, April 5

Summer term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, April 13

Half-term: Monday, May 25 - Friday, May 29

Ends: Week of Monday, July 20