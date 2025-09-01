What are the 2025/26 school term dates?
Students in England and Wales are returning to school this week after the summer holiday.
The autumn term is about to get underway for all of the UK, with Scottish students having already restarted after the six-week break.
Following A level and GCSE results, the resumption of the school year is the next date in the calendar and, while not one many students look forward to, is a key one to have in the diary.
For many parents, it has at least been a cheaper entry into the academic year, with a new government ruling meaning that fewer branded items of uniform needed to be bought.
Here are the rest of the term dates for the next year.
UK school term dates for 2025/26
Dates are based on an average of looking at different local authorities.
All schools will have slightly different dates based on when inset days are held, but they will follow this rough pattern.
This does not apply to private or prep schools, which typically have longer holidays.
In addition, Year 11 students and sixth formers will likely have a different schedule due to exams.
England and Wales
Autumn term 2025
Starts: Week of Monday, September 1
Half-term: Monday, October 27 - Friday, October 31
Ends: Week of Friday, December 19
Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2
Spring term 2026
Starts: Week of Monday, January 5
Half-term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20
Ends: Week of Friday, March 27
Easter Holidays: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10
Easter Day is Sunday, April 5
Summer term 2026
Starts: Week of Monday, April 13
Half-term: Monday, May 25 - Friday, May 29
Ends: Week of Monday, July 20
Scotland
Autumn Term 2025
- Starts: Week of Monday, August 18 (Pupils typically return around this date, with staff earlier in the week for in-service days)
- October Break/Half-term: Dates vary by council, but commonly a week or two within Monday, October 13 - Friday, October 24 (often including in-service days)
- Ends: Week of Friday, December 19
Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2
Spring Term 2026
- Starts: Week of Monday, January 5
- February Half-term: Commonly a few days or a week around Monday, February 16 - Friday, February 20 (can include in-service days)
- Ends: Week of Thursday, April 2
Easter Holidays: Friday, April 3 - Friday, April 17
Summer Term 2026
- Starts: Week of Monday, April 20
- May Day Holiday: Monday, May 4
- May Half-term/Local Holidays: Dates vary by council, often specific single days or a long weekend in May.
- Ends: Week of Monday, June 22 or Monday, June 29 (most commonly Friday, June 26)
Northern Ireland
Autumn Term 2025
- Starts: Week of Monday, September 1 (Some schools may start for certain year groups earlier, e.g., Thursday, August 28)
- Halloween Half-term: Thursday, October 30 - Friday, October 31 (often just these two days, but can extend to a full week for some schools)
- Ends: Week of Friday, December 19
Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2
Spring Term 2026
- Starts: Week of Monday, January 5
- February Half-term: Commonly around Thursday, February 12 - Friday, February 13
- St Patrick's Day: Tuesday, March 17 (School Holiday)
- Ends: Week of Wednesday, April 1 or Thursday, April 2
Easter Holidays: Thursday, April 2 - Friday, April 10
Summer Term 2026
- Starts: Week of Monday, April 13
- May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 4
- Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, May 25
- Ends: Week of Monday, June 29 (most commonly Tuesday, June 30)