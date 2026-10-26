British Medical Association (BMA) announces industrial action on November 25 and 26 in protest over pay

Consultant doctors will walk out for two days. Picture: By Ian Miles-Flashpoint Pictures/Alamy

By William Mata

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced that consultant doctors in England will strike for two days next month.

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The union said on Monday that members will walk out on the affected days, with only emergency staff working - for what is known as "Christmas Day cover". More than half of the BMA members voted for strike action, although more than half of consultants are members, which means that only one in five working within the NHS voted for the strike. Consultants, the most senior doctors in hospitals, last took similar action in 2023. The BMA has said that the union had no choice but to strike to send a message to the government, while Health Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned the action as "irresponsible". Here is what you need to know. Read also: Rare cancer behaves differently depending on where it is found, researchers find in breakthrough

Members of the BMA on a Pride march in London. Picture: Ben Gingell/Alamy

When is the next doctors' strike in England? The walkout will begin on November 25 at 6.59am and will end 48 hours later, before 7am on November 27. Why are the doctors holding strikes? BMA-aligned consultants have been in a dispute with the NHS since May 2025 over pay and working conditions. Consultants were last given a pay rise of 3.5% this year, but the union has said that pay has fallen by a quarter over the past 17 years once inflation has been taken into account. BMA co-chairmen Helen Neary and Shanu Datta said in a joint statement: "Since we entered into dispute over 18 months ago, we have engaged in good faith with the Government, proposing practical solutions, but time and time again ministers have kicked the can down the road.