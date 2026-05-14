Who are the oldest ever presidents, how old is Joe Biden, and is Trump older than George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama?

Donald Trump makes a toast in Beijing. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump once claimed to be the healthiest president ever and is now closing in on becoming the oldest, as his 80th birthday approaches.

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The 79-year-old is bearing down on a record he had already claimed, having left office aged 74 in 2021, at the end of his first term. However, the older Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 elections, meaning the Democrat took away his record. But four years on, it is Mr Trump who is back in the White House and set to break the record of the man whose age he once mocked. The US president is in China this week for a state visit and talks with Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump is still an active golf player. Picture: Alamy

When is Donald Trump’s 80th birthday? Donald Trump will turn 80 on June 14, having been born in 1946. His wife Melania is 56, and his children are: Donald Jr, 48, (born to Ivana Trump),

Ivanka, 44, (born to Ivana Trump),

Eric Trump, 42, (born to Ivana Trump),

Tiffany Trump, 32, (born to Marla Maples),

Barron Trump, 20, (born to Melaania Trump) The president has 11 grandchildren; with Donald Jr having had five, Ivanka having three, Eric having two, and Tiffany having one. Read also: Which Trump sibling has the best shot at the White House?

Joe Biden is the oldest ever president. Picture: Alamy

Who are the oldest ever presidents? Joe Biden is the oldest person to have ever called himself president, being 82 years and 61 days old when he left office in 2025. Mr Trump is now two years shy of this total and will surpass the record in summer 2028, when he is still set to be president, and will be around 82 and five months when he leaves office. He entered the White House for the second time aged 78 and 220 days, having left the White House aged 74 years and 220 days in 2021. Both men have surpassed the previous record of Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left office in 1989. The ninth president William Henry Harrison died only 31 days into his term in 1841, making him the shortest serving president ever and the only one to die in office. For more than 100 years, Mr Harrison had also been the oldest president until Mr Reagan broke the record, when he was elected aged 69 in 1981.

Donald Trump on his 72nd birthday. Picture: Alamy