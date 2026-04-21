Earth Day is back for 2026 with a focus on collaboration and community as environmentalists reflect on ten years passing since the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016.

Here is what you need to know.

"We launched a genuine environmental revolution. We proved that an engaged public can be an unstoppable force. It can be again in 2026."

Denis Hayes, Organiser of the First Earth Day and Board Chair Emeritus, said: "All those years ago, in 1970, we were ridiculously confident that we were going to win.

This is despite dire warnings that the Earth faces an irreversible series of grave consequences if average temperatures rise beyond 1.5C since pre-industrial times.

The worldwide celebration and awareness campaign is now in its 56th year, but is being held this year with a vision on the future and with a message of hope.

What is Earth Day?

For more than 55 years, Earth Day has existed to raise awareness of environmentalism and some of the troubles facing the globe as well as the opportunities.

The idea was initially proposed at a UNESCO conference but is now managed independently by earthday.org

It exists with a wide range of events as well as promotional materials,.

A statement said that the mission is to "broaden, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide".

"Our world needs transformational change," the statement continued.

"It’s time for the world to hold sectors accountable for their role in our environmental crisis while also calling for bold, creative, and innovative solutions. This will require action at all levels, from business and investment to city and national government."

When is Earth Day?

Earth Day is always April 22, which falls on a Wednesday in 2026.

It has been held every year since 1970 and was originally proposed to honour the peace activist John McConnell.

According to publicity, more than one billion have been involved in activities since, with 150,000 plus official partners activated.

What is the Earth Day theme for 2026?

The theme for 2026 is: Our Power, Our Planet.

Earth Day organisers hope that the theme can inspire participants to continue working towards a better planet all year round, and that community and collaboration are needed for change.

"Earth Day 2026 affirms that environmental progress is real, resilient, and ongoing despite policy uncertainty. Innovation, education, and community problem-solving remain durable," a statement from organisers said.

"Local systems — cities, schools, Tribal nations — continue implementing solutions that strengthen energy reliability, conserve resources, and reduce risk because they’re grounded in economic sense and public safety."

How can you get involved in the UK?

There are more than 100 events happening around the UK on Earth Day, from talks, film screenings, debates, and mass clean-ups.

You can also visit the official website to learn more and follow the Earth Day social media to see what is happening around the world.