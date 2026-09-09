When East Midlands Railway staff are striking for two days this month
RMT union calls strike for September, with disruption possible on the line from London to Sheffield, Manchester, and Liverpool
A union's staff on East Midlands Railway will strike for two days this month as their protest over a lack of air-con, door faults, and non-working toilets continues.
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The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) held walkouts on August 30 and 31, when the railway warned that passengers may not be able to board.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the Class 810 trains require improvements from both East Midlands Railway and the train builder Hitachi.
“RMT is demanding that whilst these faults exist and until these trains are shown to be operating properly, they should be taken out of service," he said.
“It is now time for EMR management to act on the safety concerns of our members."
He said a 24-hour strike will go ahead if there are no improvements seen to the trains.
East Midlands Railway runs services from London St Pancras to Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, and Sheffield.
When is RMT union holding strikes on East Midlands Railway?
The strike will be for 24 hours from 12 noon on Wednesday, September 16 until 11.59am on Thursday, September 17.
Participating RMT members will be involved in the strike, and East Midlands Railway is likely to have some disruption, although it has not said which, if any, trains will be cancelled.
Ahead of the August strikes, East Midlands Railway said only "essential travel" would be suitable on the affected days.
Philippa Cresswell, East Midlands Railway's customer experience director, said: "We recognise how frustrating this disruption will be for customers.
"We continue to have constructive discussions with the RMT and have met with the union six times as we work towards resolving the issues at the heart of this dispute."