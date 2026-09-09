A union's staff on East Midlands Railway will strike for two days this month as their protest over a lack of air-con, door faults, and non-working toilets continues.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) held walkouts on August 30 and 31, when the railway warned that passengers may not be able to board.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said the Class 810 trains require improvements from both East Midlands Railway and the train builder Hitachi.

“RMT is demanding that whilst these faults exist and until these trains are shown to be operating properly, they should be taken out of service," he said.

“It is now time for EMR management to act on the safety concerns of our members."

He said a 24-hour strike will go ahead if there are no improvements seen to the trains.

East Midlands Railway runs services from London St Pancras to Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, and Sheffield.