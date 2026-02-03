When is Easter 2026?
The key dates ahead for when you can flip pancakes and hunt Easter eggs
With Christmas now a distant memory, thoughts are now turning to the next UK bank holidays in 2026, which will be at Easter weekend.
Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as pancake day, is just around the corner to mark the start of Lent - a traditional 46-day waiting period in the lead up to Easter.
The Christian celebration is marked with a long weekend, as ever, in 2026 with bank holidays either side of the Holy Saturday and Sunday.
Here are some dates for your diary.
Easter dates 2026
Good Friday is on April 3 this year, Easter Saturday is April 4, Easter Sunday is April 5, and Easter Monday is April 6.
Are there bank holidays over Easter?
Yes, Good Friday and Easter Monday are both UK bank holidays, while Easter Sunday is one of two days when large shops must close - the other being Christmas Day.
Why does the Easter date change?
Easter is never a consistent date because it's calculated using a lunar calendar as the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox of March 21.
Easter can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25 and is somewhere in the middle in 2026 with the April 5 date.
When does Lent begin?
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, which is always 46 days before Easter Sunday, and in 2025 will be on February 18.
Christians mark the 40 days leading up to Easter as a time to remember Jesus being tempted by Satan in the desert by traditionally fasting or giving up a luxury.
Sundays are not counted within the 46 days and are considered a day off the fast.
Ash Wednesday can fall between February 4 and March 10.
When is Pancake Day / Shrove Tuesday?
As per tradition, pancakes are enjoyed one day before Ash Wednesday as a way to use up the fat and sugar within cupboards before Lent begins.
In 2026, Shrove Tuesday is February 17.