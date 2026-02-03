The key dates ahead for when you can flip pancakes and hunt Easter eggs

Jesus's death and resurrection are remembered by Christians at Easter time. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

With Christmas now a distant memory, thoughts are now turning to the next UK bank holidays in 2026, which will be at Easter weekend.

Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as pancake day, is just around the corner to mark the start of Lent - a traditional 46-day waiting period in the lead up to Easter. The Christian celebration is marked with a long weekend, as ever, in 2026 with bank holidays either side of the Holy Saturday and Sunday. Here are some dates for your diary.

Traditional Easter hot cross buns. Picture: Alamy

Easter dates 2026 Good Friday is on April 3 this year, Easter Saturday is April 4, Easter Sunday is April 5, and Easter Monday is April 6. Are there bank holidays over Easter? Yes, Good Friday and Easter Monday are both UK bank holidays, while Easter Sunday is one of two days when large shops must close - the other being Christmas Day. Why does the Easter date change? Easter is never a consistent date because it's calculated using a lunar calendar as the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox of March 21. Easter can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25 and is somewhere in the middle in 2026 with the April 5 date.

Shrove Tuesday is one day before Lent begins. Picture: Alamy