When are England's first football matches in the World Cup 2026?
The dates and kick off times as England play Croatia, Ghana and Panama
England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their group for the 2026 World Cup as their campaign to win a first tournament since 1966 gets underway.
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The Three Lions go into the campaign on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Costa Rica, in their final warm up match on Wednesday.
Thomas Tuchel's side will play in Group L, the last of the 12 to get going, and have two familiar foes in Croatia and Panama, who they played at the 2018 World Cup.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday night, when Mexico play South Africa and there is set to be the first opening ceremony beforehand, with other such events planned for co-hosts US and Canada.
Read more: Can you name England's 1966 World Cup-winning team?
When do England play Croatia?
England v Croatia will be 9pm on Wednesday, June 17, with the game being shown on ITV.
The match will be in AT&T Stadium, Arlington, in the US, with England to wear their white home shirts and Croatia their blue away kit.
When will England play Ghana?
England will play Ghana on Tuesday, June 23, again from 9pm, with the match broadcast on the BBC.
The Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, US, will play host, and Ghana will wear their yellow away kit.
When will England play Panama?
England's final group match against Panama is at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, from 10pm on Saturday, June 27.
The game will be broadcast on ITV. England will be the notional away team for this one, meaning they will wear red and Panama will wear white.