England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their group for the 2026 World Cup as their campaign to win a first tournament since 1966 gets underway.

The Three Lions go into the campaign on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Costa Rica, in their final warm up match on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play in Group L, the last of the 12 to get going, and have two familiar foes in Croatia and Panama, who they played at the 2018 World Cup.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday night, when Mexico play South Africa and there is set to be the first opening ceremony beforehand, with other such events planned for co-hosts US and Canada.

Read more: Can you name England's 1966 World Cup-winning team?

When do England play Croatia?