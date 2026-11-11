Harry Kane will win a record 126th cap at a sold-out Wembley this week as England continue their Nations League campaign against Croatia.

The Three Lions have two more games in the group phase of the competition, having beaten Croatia 0-7 in the away fixture, and know they can qualify with just one more win.

Kane will also be acknowledged for becoming the first English winner of the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001. He is expected to lead the team out against Croatia and against Spain in Madrid next week.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has called up Jobe Bellingham, James Hill and Josh King for the first time ahead of the fixtures.

He said: “It is a big occasion to present the Ballon d’Or trophy to our fans and bring it to the country and to have it embedded in the same day where he gets his all-time record for 126 matches; it’s just a beautiful, beautiful occasion.

“On top of it, it’s a match that matters, so it’s not a friendly; it’s a Nations League match, and it’s a match that matters a lot to us.

“It’s a beautiful occasion and it’s on Harry to digest it as quickly as possible. There will be a lot of praise, a lot of emotions before the kick-off and then we need him in the best shape to win the match for us.”

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