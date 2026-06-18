When is England's next World Cup game?
When do England play Ghana and Panama? Have they now qualified for the last 32? England Group L table, and how to watch the next matches on TV
England will play Ghana in their next World Cup 2026 match after Thomas Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 on Tuesday night to go top of Group L.
Listen to this article
Goals from Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford saw the Three Lions win, and they were joined at the top of the group by the west African side who beat Panama 1-0 in Toronto.
It means that England will play Ghana to decide who will go top of the group, with a place in the last 32 at stake.
England will play Panama in their final group match, after the Central American team plays Croatia.
Here are all the details of the next matches.
Read also: 'Take the shackles off': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's half-time message which sparked England's 4-2 victory over Croatia
Have England now qualified for the last 32?
England have not yet secured automatic qualification, but their 1-0 win over Croatia did take a big step in the right direction.
The first and second ranked sides in the group will qualify automatically and the eight best performing third-place teams across the 12 groups will also go through.
It is possible that England's three points might be enough to make it through even if they lose against Ghana and Panama, but they will be aiming to win the group to secure an easier draw.
England Group L table
How to watch the next matches on TV
England vs Ghana is on BBC while Panama vs England is on ITV.