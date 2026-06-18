England will play Ghana in their next World Cup 2026 match after Thomas Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 on Tuesday night to go top of Group L.

Goals from Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford saw the Three Lions win, and they were joined at the top of the group by the west African side who beat Panama 1-0 in Toronto.

It means that England will play Ghana to decide who will go top of the group, with a place in the last 32 at stake.

England will play Panama in their final group match, after the Central American team plays Croatia.

Here are all the details of the next matches.

Read also: 'Take the shackles off': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's half-time message which sparked England's 4-2 victory over Croatia