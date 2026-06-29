When do England play DR Congo in World Cup round-of-32?
How to watch as England play African nation in the first knock out match
England topped Group L of the 2026 World Cup and now, finally, know their round-of-32 opponents for a game set to go ahead this week in the US.
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The Three Lions beat Panama 2-0 to make it two wins from three, and finish ahead of Croatia and Ghana.
It ensures a slightly easier path through the tournament, with Colombia and Portugal both possible opponents had Thomas Tuchel's side finished second or third.
England boast an in-form Harry Kane, in golden boot contention after his brace against Croatia, but are sweating on their right-back Reece James, who did not play against Panama.
Here is what comes next.
Read also: England beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of World Cup Group L as Scotland knocked out
When do England next play in World Cup 2026?
England play their round-of-32 match on Wednesday, July 1, in Atlanta, US.
The game kicks off at 5pm
How to watch
BBC 1 is showing the game, with build up from 4pm.
England's round-of-32 opponents
England will play DR Congo, the African side which came third in Group K - having beaten Uzbekistan and drawn with Portugal to scrape through as one of the best third-placed teams.
Newcastle's Yoane Wissa has been in good form for the Léopards, scoring three times already. The squad also contains West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Burnley's Axel Tuanzebe.
Having previously played in the World Cup in 1974 as Zaire, DR Congo are making their first appearance in their new incarnation.