England topped Group L of the 2026 World Cup and now, finally, know their round-of-32 opponents for a game set to go ahead this week in the US.

The Three Lions beat Panama 2-0 to make it two wins from three, and finish ahead of Croatia and Ghana.

It ensures a slightly easier path through the tournament, with Colombia and Portugal both possible opponents had Thomas Tuchel's side finished second or third.

England boast an in-form Harry Kane, in golden boot contention after his brace against Croatia, but are sweating on their right-back Reece James, who did not play against Panama.

Here is what comes next.

Read also: England beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of World Cup Group L as Scotland knocked out