England beat DR Congo to advance to the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup, where they will face a tricky, and late, game against co-hosts Mexico.

The Three Lions will play the co-hosts in their own back yard this weekend with a place in the quarter-final at stake.

Mexico have not qualified for the last eight since they last hosted in 1982, but put Ecuador to the sword at the Azteca stadium on Tuesday night to at least make the last 16.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez, 35, was among the goals as El Tricolor won 2-0.

England beat DR Congo on Wednesday night in Atlanta, to become the latest to make the last 16.

The other teams to have qualified so far are Mexico, Canada, France, Paraguay, Norway, Brazil and Morocco.

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