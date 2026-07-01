When do England play next? Three Lions round-of-16 time and opponents confirmed
After beating DR Congo, England have a tricky next tie if they are to make the World Cup quarter-finals
England beat DR Congo to advance to the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup, where they will face a tricky, and late, game against co-hosts Mexico.
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The Three Lions will play the co-hosts in their own back yard this weekend with a place in the quarter-final at stake.
Mexico have not qualified for the last eight since they last hosted in 1982, but put Ecuador to the sword at the Azteca stadium on Tuesday night to at least make the last 16.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez, 35, was among the goals as El Tricolor won 2-0.
England beat DR Congo on Wednesday night in Atlanta, to become the latest to make the last 16.
The other teams to have qualified so far are Mexico, Canada, France, Paraguay, Norway, Brazil and Morocco.
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When is England's World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match?
England's next match will be against Mexico at 1am BST on Monday, July 6.
Will the game be on TV?
It will be shown, but it is yet to be determined if the game will be on ITV or BBC.
So far, the broadcasters have divided which channel has shown which game.
The BBC has not listed its late night coverage for Sunday, July 5, while ITV has listed it will be showing Shop on TV over Sunday night.
Can pubs show the match?
Pubs can stay open until 1am for England matches in the knockout stages, but the Mexico game will be later, starting at 1am.
The government is yet to clarify what this means for pubs for the upcoming match.