When is England's next World Cup game?
When you can tune in for the Three Lions semi-final against Norway this weekend
England are preparing to face Norway in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday after an emotional victory over Mexico.
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England secured their place in the last four after a 3-2 win over the co-hosts in the Azteca, with two goals from Jude Bellingham and a third from captain Harry Kane.
They will play Norway, who beat Brazil 2-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time.
France beat Morocco 2-0 on Thursday night to ease into the semi-finals in their quest to reach their third final in a row.
Kylian Mbappé scored to equal Lionel Messi's tally for the Golden Boot.
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When are England playing Norway?
The quarter-final will be on Saturday, July 10, with kick-off at 10pm BST.
Where are England playing Norway?
England will play Norway at the Miami Stadium in Miami, United States.
Which TV channel are England on?
The match is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with build up from 9pm.
If you can't watch, there is always the option of following our live blog on lbc.co.uk
Who will England play if they beat Norway?
We don't yet know who England will play, but it will be the winner of another quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland - a game set to be played on Sunday.
On the other side of the draw, France will play the winner of Belgium v Spain, which is on Friday.