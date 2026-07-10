England are preparing to face Norway in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday after an emotional victory over Mexico.

England secured their place in the last four after a 3-2 win over the co-hosts in the Azteca, with two goals from Jude Bellingham and a third from captain Harry Kane.

They will play Norway, who beat Brazil 2-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time.

France beat Morocco 2-0 on Thursday night to ease into the semi-finals in their quest to reach their third final in a row.

Kylian Mbappé scored to equal Lionel Messi's tally for the Golden Boot.

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