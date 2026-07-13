When do England next play in the World Cup 2026?
England to play Argentina in the semi-final of 2026 World Cup with a place in the final up for grabs.
Argentina has renewed political tensions with the UK on the eve of their 2026 World Cup semi-final.
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Argentine foreign minister Pablo Quirno has said that Falkland Islanders are an “artificially implanted” population, as Buenos Aires reignites its ambition to claim the islands as its own.
It comes after England's 2-1 victory against Norway on Saturday and Argentina's 3-1 win over Switzerland.
Sir Keir Starmer has said that the focus should just be on football.
“Well, I just rejected that. As I say, the Falkland islanders are British with the right to determine their own future," the prime minister said in response.
England will play Argentina on Wednesday in the semi-final of the World Cup 2026, with the winner set to play either France or Spain in the final, with the loser going into the third place play off.
Here are all of the details.
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When do England play Argentina?
England kick off against Argentina at 8pm BST on Wednesday, July 15.
The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, where the local time will be 3pm.
England will play in their white home kits and Argentina will be in their dark blue away shirts.
The kits are a bad omen as Argentina won their 1986 and 1998 World Cup matches against England in their away shirts. England were in their red away kits when they beat Argentina in Sapporo in 2002.
Read also: Will England get a day off for winning the World Cup?
When will England v Argentina be on TV?
Live build-up will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm, one hour before the kick-off.
You can also follow the latest with a live blog on LBC.co.uk
All of the highlights will be available on YouTube after the match.
Who do England play after Argentina?
If England beat Argentina, they will reach the final, which will be played on Sunday, July 19.
If they lose, they will be in the third place play-off on Saturday.
Both games will be played at 8pm BST.
The winner of England v Argentina will play the winner of Spain and France, who meet on Tuesday night in the other semi final.
France v Spain will be 8pm BST at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.
Why do England and Argentina have a rivalry?
England and Argentina's football rivalry has been fuelled by divisions off the pitch, with the United Kingdom's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands having long-been a bone of contention in Buenos Aires.
The Falklands War saw hundreds of Argentines die as the UK sent forces over to defend the territory when it was invaded by the Argentine army.
Since 1994, however, Argentina has considered the Falklands, which it calls the Islas Malvinas, its own as part of its constitution.
The countries have had a rivalry on the pitch which stretches back to 1986, when Diego Maradona scored with a handball and also a famous solo wonder goal as his team won 2-1 in Mexico City.
Their next World Cup clash came in 1998, when David Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone as England drew 1-1 and then lost on penalties.
But the two most recent ties have been in England's favour, with Beckham getting his revenge, scoring a penalty as England won 1-0 in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup.
They last met in a friendly in 2005, when England won 3-2 at Wembley.
Over 14 matches, Argentina have won three matches, and England have won six, with five draws.