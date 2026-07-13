England to play Argentina in the semi-final of 2026 World Cup with a place in the final up for grabs.

England and Argentina have not played each other for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Argentina has renewed political tensions with the UK on the eve of their 2026 World Cup semi-final.

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Argentine foreign minister Pablo Quirno has said that Falkland Islanders are an “artificially implanted” population, as Buenos Aires reignites its ambition to claim the islands as its own. It comes after England's 2-1 victory against Norway on Saturday and Argentina's 3-1 win over Switzerland. Sir Keir Starmer has said that the focus should just be on football. “Well, I just rejected that. As I say, the Falkland islanders are British with the right to determine their own future," the prime minister said in response. England will play Argentina on Wednesday in the semi-final of the World Cup 2026, with the winner set to play either France or Spain in the final, with the loser going into the third place play off. Here are all of the details. Read also: 'She was celebrating inside I promise' David Beckham responds to pictures of Victoria's reaction to England goal

Diego Maradona's infamous hand ball made the difference for Argentina in their 2-1 win over England at the 1986 World Cup. Picture: Alamy

When do England play Argentina? England kick off against Argentina at 8pm BST on Wednesday, July 15. The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, where the local time will be 3pm. England will play in their white home kits and Argentina will be in their dark blue away shirts. The kits are a bad omen as Argentina won their 1986 and 1998 World Cup matches against England in their away shirts. England were in their red away kits when they beat Argentina in Sapporo in 2002. Read also: Will England get a day off for winning the World Cup?

England were defeated by Argentina at the 1998 World Cup after David Beckham was sent off. Picture: Alamy

When will England v Argentina be on TV? Live build-up will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm, one hour before the kick-off. You can also follow the latest with a live blog on LBC.co.uk All of the highlights will be available on YouTube after the match.

England beat Argentina 1-0 in their most recent World Cup game in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Who do England play after Argentina? If England beat Argentina, they will reach the final, which will be played on Sunday, July 19. If they lose, they will be in the third place play-off on Saturday. Both games will be played at 8pm BST. The winner of England v Argentina will play the winner of Spain and France, who meet on Tuesday night in the other semi final. France v Spain will be 8pm BST at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

Wayne Rooney gets away from Argentina's Roberto Ayala and Juan Pablo Sorin to score when the two teams last met in a 2005 friendly - which England won 3-2. Picture: Alamy