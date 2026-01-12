Macclesfield to learn next opponents after beating Crystal Palace

Will the fourth round of the cup serve up further shocks? Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Macclesfield will learn who they play in the FA Cup Fourth Round later today after sensationally defeating Crystal Palace.

The non-league side overcame the cup holders on Saturday, on a day of shocks that also saw Championship team Wrexham knock out Nottingham Forest. There was also drama around the grounds, with Tottenham and Aston Villa playing out a bad-tempered game that ended in a melee after the Birmingham side took the win in north London. Here is all you need to know about the fourth round draw.

Macclesfield were the first non-league side to defeat a top division opponent for more than 100 years. Picture: Alamy

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? The Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw will be on Monday, January 12, from 6.30pm, and will be broadcast from Anfield before Liverpool's home game against Barnsley. The draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel, with ex Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole making the draw and Scottish ex footballers Ally McCoist and Darren Fletcher presenting.

Gabriel Martinelli was Arsenal's hattrick hero as the Gunners overcame Portsmouth on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Are FA Cup replays still a thing? No, since the 2024/25 season there are no longer FA Cup replays if the tie ends in a draw. This means the away side does not host a second match to settle the tie and, rather, it will be decided with a penalty shoot-out if need's be. However, FA Cup qualification rounds, where lower league sides enter competition, can still go to a replay. Replays from round one were scrapped to reduce the number of matches played, however, the move was criticised by the lower leagues for potentially depriving non league sides of a major payday.

Wrexham defeated Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup upset. Picture: Alamy