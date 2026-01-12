When is the FA Cup Fourth Round draw?
Macclesfield to learn next opponents after beating Crystal Palace
Macclesfield will learn who they play in the FA Cup Fourth Round later today after sensationally defeating Crystal Palace.
The non-league side overcame the cup holders on Saturday, on a day of shocks that also saw Championship team Wrexham knock out Nottingham Forest.
There was also drama around the grounds, with Tottenham and Aston Villa playing out a bad-tempered game that ended in a melee after the Birmingham side took the win in north London.
Here is all you need to know about the fourth round draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw will be on Monday, January 12, from 6.30pm, and will be broadcast from Anfield before Liverpool's home game against Barnsley.
The draw will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel, with ex Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole making the draw and Scottish ex footballers Ally McCoist and Darren Fletcher presenting.
Are FA Cup replays still a thing?
No, since the 2024/25 season there are no longer FA Cup replays if the tie ends in a draw.
This means the away side does not host a second match to settle the tie and, rather, it will be decided with a penalty shoot-out if need's be.
However, FA Cup qualification rounds, where lower league sides enter competition, can still go to a replay.
Replays from round one were scrapped to reduce the number of matches played, however, the move was criticised by the lower leagues for potentially depriving non league sides of a major payday.
Which teams are still in the draw?
There are 32 teams going into round four, although not all of the teams are yet known due to not every third round match having been played.
1. Wolverhampton Wanderers
2. Southampton
3. Aston Villa
4. Port Vale
5. Wigan Athletic
6. Ipswich Town
7. Wrexham
8. Chelsea
9. Manchester City
10. West Ham United
11. Brentford
12. Fulham
13. Sunderland
14. Liverpool or Barnsley
15. Burnley
16. Norwich City
17. Arsenal
18. Leeds United
19. West Bromwich Albion
20. Salford City or Swindon Town
21. Burton Albion
22. Grimsby Town
23. Hull City
24. Newcastle United
25. Oxford United
26. Leicester City
27. Birmingham City
28. Bristol City
29. Stoke City
30. Macclesfield
31. Brighton & Hove Albion
32. Mansfield Town