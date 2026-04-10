When the RSPB has now said you can feed the birds and when you should stop, due to the spread of a killer parasite.

Greenfinches are now a less common sight in gardens. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The RSPB has called for bird feeding to take a break during the summer months, warning that garden appliances can carry disease.

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Between May 1 and October 31, households should stop putting out feed to prevent the spread of trichomonosis - a disease which has led to the decline of greenfinches and chaffinches. Martin Fowlie of the RSPB told the BBC: “We are well aware that things won't change overnight and that behaviour change will take years, if not decades. “We have therefore sought to keep our advice as simple as possible to make it easier for people to follow.” Here is what the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has advised.

Bullfinches can also be affected by the parasite. Picture: Alamy