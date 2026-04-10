When can I feed birds in my garden? RSPB calls for summer break
When the RSPB has now said you can feed the birds and when you should stop, due to the spread of a killer parasite.
The RSPB has called for bird feeding to take a break during the summer months, warning that garden appliances can carry disease.
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Between May 1 and October 31, households should stop putting out feed to prevent the spread of trichomonosis - a disease which has led to the decline of greenfinches and chaffinches.
Martin Fowlie of the RSPB told the BBC: “We are well aware that things won't change overnight and that behaviour change will take years, if not decades.
“We have therefore sought to keep our advice as simple as possible to make it easier for people to follow.”
Here is what the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has advised.
When can I feed the birds?
The RSPB has said that bird feeding in gardens should be practiced only from November 1 to April 30 because of new concerns about the spread of trichomonosis.
Why has the RSPB done this?
The RSPB has said that around six million greenfinches and chaffinches have died because of trichomonosis in recent years and the disease is spread on warmer bird feeders.
During warmer months, the parasite, which is spread through fluids and saliva, can live for longer.
Trichomonosis affects finches more than other bird types and the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch has shown a decline of the species from study to study - greenfinches dropping from seventh to 18th from 1979 to 2025.
“Feeding birds is something millions of us love and value, but the science shows us that birds such as greenfinches have been affected by the spread of disease at feeders,” said Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB.
“We’re not asking people to stop feeding, just to feed in a way that protects birds’ long-term health. By making small changes together, we can ensure garden feeding continues to be a positive force for nature.”
What were the results of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2026?
According to the latest RSPB data, the house sparrow is the most spotted bird in British gardens.
- House sparrow – average of 3.57 per garden;
- Blue tit – 3.12 per garden;
- Starling – 2.23 per garden;
- Wood pigeon – 2.21 per garden;
- Blackbird – 1.68 per garden;
- Great tit – 1.58 per garden;
- Robin – 1.50 per garden;
- Goldfinch – 1.38 per garden;
- Magpie – 1.32 per garden;
- Long-tailed tit – 1.19 per garden