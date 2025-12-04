England and Scotland to find out who they will play in US, Canada and Mexico tournament

A draw for the Uefa qualification part for the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

England and Scotland will find out who they will play at the 2026 World Cup when the draw takes place later this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets US president Donald Trump in the White House in a pre World Cup photo op. Picture: Alamy

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw? The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will be held on Friday, December 5 at midday local time, which is 5pm in the UK. How to watch the draw The draw can be seen on Fifa.com and the organisation’s YouTube channel. How does the draw work? There are 48 teams in the draw, for the tournament has been expanded from the 32 team format which had been in operation since 1998. There are four pots of teams going into the draw and these will form 12 groups of four teams. At this point in time, 42 of the 48 nations have qualified for next summer’s tournament and, based on ranking points, Fifa has divided the teams into four pots. Each group will have one team from each of the four pots. For those that have not qualified yet, the teams will be entered as ‘qualifier 1 / 2 etc’ - so it is possible for Wales, for example, to learn who they will play if they make it. The European play-offs will be in March.

Brazil won the World Cup the last time it was held in the US, in 1994, and legends of that team attended an event to promote the draw. Picture: Alamy