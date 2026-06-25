As temperatures soar, Brits are taking increasingly anxious look to the skies for the dawn of Flying Ant Day - the infamous moment when nuisance insects swarm.

While the UK is suffering its hottest June ever, with a rare red weather alert in action, Flying Ant Day is an annual occurrence - but like the weather it is tricky to forecast.

There is always one day per year when thousands of flying insects emerge from their nests at the same time, as black winged ants journey around the country in warmer conditions.

The ant exodus occurs when a colony's queen flies off to begin a new colony and is joined by male companions.

"Then the air seems to be full of them and we find ourselves ducking and diving, trying not to get them in our mouths or hair," the Natural History Museum states about the phenomenon.

But when will Flying Ant Day strike in 2026?

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