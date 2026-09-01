When is the football transfer window deadline?
Jack Grealish confirms move to Everton as Arsenal hold out hope for Julian Alvarez, while Manchester City close in on Iliman Ndiaye
Argentine players Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez are subject to speculation as to whether they will make a deadline-day football transfer, as Manchester City complete some business of their own.
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Iliman Ndiaye has agreed to move from Everton to Manchester City for a reported £55m, as Jack Grealish has gone the other way, extending the loan he was on last season.
Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has been a rumour mill staple of the summer but is still at Chelsea, and the club has yet to accept any offer made for the Argentine midfielder.
His countryman Alvarez is reportedly still wanted by Barcelona and Arsenal, but was still at Atletico Madrid on the morning of the transfer deadline day.
Here is when the window will close and a look at some of the biggest deals made this summer.
Read also: The ten most expensive transfers of all time
Some of the biggest transfers of the summer window 2026
- Elliot Anderson has signed for Manchester City from Nottingham Forest,
- Ezri Konsa has joined Arsenal from Aston Villa,
- Aston Villa have also sold Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, and Donyell Malen,
- Tottenham have spent heavily on players, with Sandro Tonali coming in from Newcastle for £100m.
- Jack Grealish has returned to Everton from Manchester City on loan
- Nicolas Jackson completed a 'club-record' move to Aston Villa from Chelsea
- Leeds also broke their own transfer record to sign James Trafford
When does the Premier League transfer window close?
The summer transfer window will close for Premier League and EFL clubs at 11pm on Tuesday, September 1.
In Spain, Germany, and Italy, the transfer window also closes on September 1, but earlier in the same evening.
For the Women's Super League and Scottish Premier League, the deadline is 5pm on Thursday, September 3.