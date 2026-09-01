Argentine players Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez are subject to speculation as to whether they will make a deadline-day football transfer, as Manchester City complete some business of their own.

Iliman Ndiaye has agreed to move from Everton to Manchester City for a reported £55m, as Jack Grealish has gone the other way, extending the loan he was on last season.

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has been a rumour mill staple of the summer but is still at Chelsea, and the club has yet to accept any offer made for the Argentine midfielder.

His countryman Alvarez is reportedly still wanted by Barcelona and Arsenal, but was still at Atletico Madrid on the morning of the transfer deadline day.

Here is when the window will close and a look at some of the biggest deals made this summer.

Read also: The ten most expensive transfers of all time