Once the New Year’s fireworks have passed, there is not long until the next chance to turn your eyes to the skies in the UK, with a full moon being present this week.

The next full moon, when it appears as a complete circle in the sky, will be on Saturday, January 3, and this is the climax of the 29.5-day lunar cycle.

This will be the first full spectacle of 2026 and will peak at 10.03am, but could be visible in the sky, despite being daylight. It is the exact moment when the sun and moon are aligned at opposite sides of the Earth.

But this will not be a supermoon, a term that applies when it is within 10% of its closest distance at the moment of a full moon. This only happens a few times per year and will not happen in 2026 until Thursday, December 24, Christmas Eve.

Instead, the affair in January will be known as the “wolf moon”.

“January's full moon is named after the howling of hungry wolves lamenting the scarcity of food in midwinter,” the Royal Museums Greenwich said.

Other names for this month's full moon include old moon and ice moon.

There are names for all of the moons, which roughly coincide with a month, although it is possible for there to be two full moons in one calendar month - or for a month (in all usual occurrences, February) to be skipped.