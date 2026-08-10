More than 50,000 who would be eligible for A-levels will not be receiving their results this week as they have dropped out of education in a so-called NEET crisis.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell has said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET).

While some of the 50,000 are in employment, the government is concerned about how few are continuing their studies in a "two-tier education system".

Data published in May, showed the number of young people aged 16 to 24 neither working nor learning surpassed one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March.

Ms Powell said: “This is a clarion call for all of us in Government, and business and employers and society more widely, to really address this issue because this has a huge impact not just on those individuals for the rest of their lives but on society and the economy for years to come.”

Here is when the A-level and GCSE results will be published in 2026.

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