Year 11 students will be able to see their GCSE results on their phones for the first time this year, with a new app being made available.

After the new technology was trialled with 95,000 pupils in Manchester and the West Midlands last summer, it is set to come into force across all of England in 2026.

But despite students now having the option of just getting their results on the app, they are still encouraged to go into school anyway to discuss the results with school staff if sixth form places are at stake.

Skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said that the app can be used for administrative purposes and easy access.

"No student should have to rifle through drawers looking for a crumpled certificate when they're preparing for a job interview," she said.

"This app will give young people instant access to their results whenever they need them while freeing up teachers and college staff from unnecessary paperwork."

Students in Scotland have been able to get their results through an online app since 2019.

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