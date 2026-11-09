When will I get my £100 energy payment from the government?
John Healey pledged help with bills to give "breathing space" to millions
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The government has pledged to give £100 to households to help with energy bills, which could rise by £276 from the new year.
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Chancellor John Healey announced as part of the Budget that £2.6 billion will be spent to help give “breathing space” on energy bills.
"The Autumn Budget will create immediate breathing space for families with the rising cost of living, while helping households to control costs in the longer term by committing to take standing charges off gas bills and supporting households struggling with energy debt," the government has said.
But the payment to help 20 million households with energy bills will “barely dent” the rise predicted for January, campaigners have warned.
Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “The Chancellor talked the talk on energy bills, but ultimately failed to walk the walk.
“Wholesale gas prices have tripled since February and bills are expected to rise further during the sixth winter of high energy costs.
“Yet the only immediate support is a payment that will barely dent the predicted rise households face in January."
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When will I get my £100 energy payment from the government?
Anyone living in a property in an A to D council tax band in England will get the £100 from January to help with energy bills.
The government has called on the devolved Welsh and Scottish governments to offer the same, and they have pledged to do so, as has Northern Ireland - although the parliament will need to approve its own costings.
The payment will come directly into bank accounts, and if you pay by Direct Debit already, you will not need to do anything. If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, your council will invite you to apply for the rebate directly.
Second homes, empty properties or households where the householder isn’t responsible for paying council tax are not eligible.
There is not yet a specific date for when the payment will arrive beyond being in January 2027.