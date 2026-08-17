A Conservative MP has criticised the government for sending millions of people an emergency alert to warn of the growing wildfire risk.

James Cleverly told LBC that No 10 is "misusing" the communication and said that people will "ignore future messages" after he deemed the alert on Friday to be "less urgent".

The alert was sent out at 7pm across England and Wales on August 14 and warned against lighting anything that could spark a wildfire, including barbecues, campfires, and fireworks.

Mr Cleverly told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "People will get into the habit of ignoring them if the government keeps using it for less urgent things like this.

"Then if we do need to warn the country at short notice, people will ignore the warnings, completely undermining the whole idea of this emergency communication system."

The government said: "Our first duty is to keep people safe [and the message was sent]after a direct request from fire and rescue services on the front line."

Read also: Water firm announces first hosepipe ban in 50 years as UK faces 'most changeable week' of weather since June