British stargazers have one more chance to see the Moon at its fullest at a convenient time this year, when the Harvest Moon rises this weekend.

In 2026, the Harvest Moon comes a few days after the autumn solstice on September 21 as the British Isles enter the period of the year when the nights are longer than the days.

The traditional autumnal event has been useful in British history for helping farmers to keep ploughing after nightfall, with the light reflecting from the moon providing aid.

What is the Harvest Moon?

There is a full moon, typically once per month, when the moon is at its fullest and most impressive.

The cycle has traditionally seen this one fall in late September or early October, when farmers are gathering their harvest and can find the light reflecting from the Moon to be beneficial. It is also known as the Corn Moon for the same reason.

In 2026, the Harvest Moon will be at its biggest when it can be seen during normal waking hours, which is opposed to when the other full moons are at their peak for the rest of the year.

When is the Harvest Moon in 2026?

You can see the Harvest Moon in the UK on Saturday, September 26, from 5.49pm.

From 6pm, it will begin to rise as the Earth spins and become more visible as the night goes on.

It will be visible in the UK, especially if it is a clear night, and may appear red as it is rising, as the light from the Moon has to travel a long way through the Earth's atmosphere before meeting our eyes.

When are the next full Moons in the UK?