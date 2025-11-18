When is International Men's Day?
Yes, there is an International Men’s Day! And it is back for 2025, with events and challenges to celebrate the gender, and raise awareness.
Listen to this article
While International Women’s Day has been held on March 8 since 1909, the male equivalent has been in the calendar from 1992 and is back this week.
The global event looks to address abuse, homelessness, suicide, violence and any other issue that men could potentially be facing.
Here is what you need to know.
When is International Men’s Day 2025?
Like every year, International Men’s Day will be on November 19, which in 2025 is a Wednesday.
The theme for this year is “Celebrating Men and Boys”.
Unlike the women’s day, it is not recognised by the United Nations, but is independently organised and shaped around six pillars of intent:
- To promote positive male role models; not just movie stars and sports men but everyday, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives.
- To celebrate men's positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment.
- To focus on men's health and wellbeing: social, emotional, physical, and spiritual.
- To highlight discrimination against men in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law.
- To improve gender relations and promote gender equality.
- To create a safer, better world, where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.
What events are being held for International Men’s Day 2025?
International Men’s Day in the UK is managed by the Association of Male Health and Wellbeing charity, and it is planning a host of activities for 2025.
ITV will broadcast “Loose Men” rather than its usual mid morning magazine show Loose Women on Wednesday with an all male panel of celebrities discussing male issues.
There is also expected to be a range of policy announcements including from the Department for Health and Social Care, Crown Prosecution Service, Greater London Assembly and the National Screening Committee, all involving support for men.