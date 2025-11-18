Male friendship is supported and stereotypes are challenged. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Yes, there is an International Men’s Day! And it is back for 2025, with events and challenges to celebrate the gender, and raise awareness.

While International Women’s Day has been held on March 8 since 1909, the male equivalent has been in the calendar from 1992 and is back this week. The global event looks to address abuse, homelessness, suicide, violence and any other issue that men could potentially be facing. Here is what you need to know.

When is International Men’s Day 2025? Like every year, International Men’s Day will be on November 19, which in 2025 is a Wednesday. The theme for this year is “Celebrating Men and Boys”. Unlike the women’s day, it is not recognised by the United Nations, but is independently organised and shaped around six pillars of intent: To promote positive male role models; not just movie stars and sports men but everyday, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives. To celebrate men's positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment. To focus on men's health and wellbeing: social, emotional, physical, and spiritual. To highlight discrimination against men in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law. To improve gender relations and promote gender equality. To create a safer, better world, where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.