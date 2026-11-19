Government chooses International Men's Day 2026 to launch programme aimed at inspiring men and boys

The government is hoping to get young men into work or training. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The government has announced on International Men's Day that the first-ever Men and Boys Summit will be held in Britain next year.

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Labour MP Jake Richards, the government's lead on the Men and Boys Strategy, said on Thursday that the event, to be held in early 2027, will consider work and mental health. It comes on the back of worrying reports of straight-A teens leaving school and being unable to find work. The Milburn Review this week showed reports of more than one in five young men being considered a NEET, not in education, employment or training, in some areas of the UK. Mr Richards, MP for Rother Valley, said "far too many men feel a lack of agency" and that he hopes the summit will provide hope and support for men. "This won’t be a drinks reception, or a meeting for politicians, but the beginning of a national conversation about the challenges men face in modern Britain and the opportunities we need to provide them," he tweeted.

MP Jake Richards speaks in Parliament. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"We also know that far too many men feel a lack of agency - they might be missing that crucial sense of purpose, belonging, or connection in an increasingly complex and turbulent world. "Our cross-government agenda and summit will not fix it alone. This is a challenge for all of us. In the build-up to the summit, we will be working with partners across different fields and in every nation and region. "And holding millions of conversations with Men and Boys about their lives, their challenges and their futures." Dates of the summit are set to be announced soon. Read also: Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down

Today is International Men’s Day.



And we are announcing the first-ever Men and Boys summit in Britain, to be held early next year.



This won’t be a drinks reception, or a meeting for politicians, but the beginning of a national conversation about the challenges men face in… pic.twitter.com/kXbvgV7rsw — Jake Richards MP (@JakeBenRichards) November 19, 2026