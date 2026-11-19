UK to hold first Men and Boys Summit to address NEET figures and 'lack of male agency'
Government chooses International Men's Day 2026 to launch programme aimed at inspiring men and boys
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The government has announced on International Men's Day that the first-ever Men and Boys Summit will be held in Britain next year.
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Labour MP Jake Richards, the government's lead on the Men and Boys Strategy, said on Thursday that the event, to be held in early 2027, will consider work and mental health.
It comes on the back of worrying reports of straight-A teens leaving school and being unable to find work.
The Milburn Review this week showed reports of more than one in five young men being considered a NEET, not in education, employment or training, in some areas of the UK.
Mr Richards, MP for Rother Valley, said "far too many men feel a lack of agency" and that he hopes the summit will provide hope and support for men.
"This won’t be a drinks reception, or a meeting for politicians, but the beginning of a national conversation about the challenges men face in modern Britain and the opportunities we need to provide them," he tweeted.
"We also know that far too many men feel a lack of agency - they might be missing that crucial sense of purpose, belonging, or connection in an increasingly complex and turbulent world.
"Our cross-government agenda and summit will not fix it alone. This is a challenge for all of us. In the build-up to the summit, we will be working with partners across different fields and in every nation and region.
"And holding millions of conversations with Men and Boys about their lives, their challenges and their futures."
Dates of the summit are set to be announced soon.
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Today is International Men’s Day.— Jake Richards MP (@JakeBenRichards) November 19, 2026
And we are announcing the first-ever Men and Boys summit in Britain, to be held early next year.
This won’t be a drinks reception, or a meeting for politicians, but the beginning of a national conversation about the challenges men face in… pic.twitter.com/kXbvgV7rsw
When is International Men's Day 2026?
International Men's Day is on Thursday, November 19, and it carries the theme, "The Future Is Everyone".
The event has been held annually since 1999 - always on November 19 - and is an initiative to promote issues that men face, including mental health, homelessness, and suicide.
"International Men’s Day celebrates worldwide the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities," the organisers said in a statement.
"We highlight positive role models and raise awareness of men’s well-being."
While it has no official status in the UK, the day can be embraced by workplaces, colleges, and charities that can hold events and promote it across their platforms.
International Men's Day says that it has three goals for 2026,
- Formal recognition of International Men’s Day on the UN calendar,
- Mandatory reporting of outcomes for males and females across UN programs and the Sustainable Development Goals,
- Endorsement of the New York Declaration for Men and Boys, coming 31 years after adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Action Plan for women and girls.
The statement added: "It is only when we all, both men and women, lead by example that we will create a fair and safe society that allows everyone the opportunity to prosper.
"International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all."