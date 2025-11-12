Spotify Wrapped is soon set to be back for another year to give listeners their annual stats and messages from their favourite artists.

The annual review tells users what their most listened to songs and artists were in the year gone by, and also gives bands and singers the chance to send a video saying thanks.

The app does not give users data about their usage and listening figures on the go, and saves it all for the traditional content dump at the end of every year.

Spotify is hoping to get fans back onside for the popular feature this year, after some users reported that the 2024 rendition was underwhelming.

Streaming boss Gustav Söderström said: “If you look at the statistics, it was the most popular Wrapped we ever had, but there was more negative feedback than we’ve seen before.”

Criticism included that some of the artists included were not those listened to by users and that some of the graphics used were sub-standard compared to previous years.

Here is what we know about 2025.