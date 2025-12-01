Spotify has said that its Wrapped announcement for 2025 will be dropping soon, to bring listeners their statistics for the year that was.

The annual review will tell users what their most listened to songs and artists were for 2025, and also gives bands and singers the chance to send a video saying thanks.

"Your listening highlights, and more," Spotify said on Monday.

"Keep playing what you love, and we’ll get in touch when it’s ready."

The app does not give users data about their usage and listening figures on the go, and saves it all for the traditional content dump at the end of every year.

Spotify is hoping to get fans back onside for the popular feature this year, after some users reported that the 2024 rendition was underwhelming.

Streaming boss Gustav Söderström said: “If you look at the statistics, it was the most popular Wrapped we ever had, but there was more negative feedback than we’ve seen before.”

Criticism included that some of the artists included were not those listened to by users and that some of the graphics used were sub-standard compared to previous years.

Here is what we know about 2025.