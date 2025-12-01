When is Spotify Wrapped 2025?
Fans are expecting the announcement for 2025 any day now that December is here...
Spotify has said that its Wrapped announcement for 2025 will be dropping soon, to bring listeners their statistics for the year that was.
Listen to this article
The annual review will tell users what their most listened to songs and artists were for 2025, and also gives bands and singers the chance to send a video saying thanks.
Read also: ‘Good news’ for UK music as Spotify to work with record labels on AI
Read also: Anger at Spotify 'burying' information about AI music
"Your listening highlights, and more," Spotify said on Monday.
"Keep playing what you love, and we’ll get in touch when it’s ready."
The app does not give users data about their usage and listening figures on the go, and saves it all for the traditional content dump at the end of every year.
Spotify is hoping to get fans back onside for the popular feature this year, after some users reported that the 2024 rendition was underwhelming.
Streaming boss Gustav Söderström said: “If you look at the statistics, it was the most popular Wrapped we ever had, but there was more negative feedback than we’ve seen before.”
Criticism included that some of the artists included were not those listened to by users and that some of the graphics used were sub-standard compared to previous years.
Here is what we know about 2025.
When will Spotify 2025 come out?
Spotify has not said when it will release its annual data, although in recent years it has been the week after Thanksgiving, and more often than not, on a Wednesday.
In previous years it usually comes out at the beginning of December - and since it became a fixture in 2016 - has always been between November 29 and December 6.
When does Spotify track your listening?
All streams from New Year’s Day to October 31 are counted, meaning that you get a free pass on anything listened to in November and December.
Spotify does not state if you are the biggest fan of any artist but will tell you what percentage of listeners you are in for one band - down to the top 0.005 per cent.
What did the Spotify Wrapped 2024 results show?
Last year, it was released on December 4 and Taylor Swift was the most listened to artist with 26.6 billion streams globally.
Swift also had the most streamed album with The Tortured Poets Department.
Globally, the most streamed songs were:
- Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
- Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
- Gata Only by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj
- Lose Control by Teddy Swims
- End of Beginning by Djo
- Too Sweet by Hozier
- One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp) by The Weeknd
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga