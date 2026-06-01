Thunderstorms and colder temperatures have been forecast to mark a cool start to the month when summer begins.

After record-breaking high temperatures in May, the first week of June is set to mark an end to the heatwave of the last days of spring.

Rebecca Mitchell, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said that there was a “big change on the way”, including rain, possible thunderstorms and strengthening winds.

“The other part of the story is the temperatures will be much lower compared to the week just gone,” she said.

“They’ll be around average for the time of year, which typically is around 17 to 19 degrees in the north and around 18 to 21 degrees in the south, so about 14 degrees lower in some places compared to the previous week.”

But when does summer officially start in the UK?

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