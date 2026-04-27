The King and Queen are set to fly to the US today for their state visit, which comes not long after Donald Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt.

The White House and Buckingham Palace have said Charles and Camilla will be "very safe" and, while some changes have been made to the royal itinerary, it will go ahead largely as planned.

There is some degree of secrecy of the ins and outs of the visit, with the exact times of landing and the state visit not being released to the public until later today.

Follow live: King and Queen prepare to board plane on trip to the US

The Palace said: "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case, and are looking forward to the visit getting under way.

“As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."

The King's visit has already come in for some controversy, with Mr Trump having criticised his son Prince Harry - the president saying he is more able to speak on matters of the UK.

Mr Trump has also blasted the British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, stating he does not compare well to Sir Winston Churchill, after Whitehall was not forthcoming in sharing air space resources.

The president then, in retaliation, said he was prepared to investigate the UK's claim to the Falkland Islands.

With the state visit set to go ahead, here are the key dates.