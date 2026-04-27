When are the King and Queen in the US?
The itinerary as Charles and Camilla leave UK to visit president, just days after White House assassination attempt
The King and Queen are set to fly to the US today for their state visit, which comes not long after Donald Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt.
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The White House and Buckingham Palace have said Charles and Camilla will be "very safe" and, while some changes have been made to the royal itinerary, it will go ahead largely as planned.
There is some degree of secrecy of the ins and outs of the visit, with the exact times of landing and the state visit not being released to the public until later today.
Follow live: King and Queen prepare to board plane on trip to the US
The Palace said: "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case, and are looking forward to the visit getting under way.
“As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."
The King's visit has already come in for some controversy, with Mr Trump having criticised his son Prince Harry - the president saying he is more able to speak on matters of the UK.
Mr Trump has also blasted the British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, stating he does not compare well to Sir Winston Churchill, after Whitehall was not forthcoming in sharing air space resources.
The president then, in retaliation, said he was prepared to investigate the UK's claim to the Falkland Islands.
With the state visit set to go ahead, here are the key dates.
When is the King in the US?
King Charles and Queen Camilla will both be visiting America from Monday, April 27, until Thursday, April 30.
They will both arrive in Washington DC on Monday night, UK time, with a ceremony at the landing base before a dinner - although the times have not yet been made public.
Soon: President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady welcome the King and Queen of the United Kingdom for a historic royal visit to the White House 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3lvljGd58a— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2026
A state arrival ceremony will be held on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, with the King set to address a joint meeting of US congress in the afternoon as the Queen attends a cross-cultural event with students.
They will congregate for the formal state dinner that evening at the White House.
On Wednesday, April 29, the King and Queen will visit Virginia and New York City - where they will meet Zohran Mamdani, the city's mayor. Events in Virginia will be held as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence.
On Thursday, April 30, a royal send-off will be held as the King and Queen depart the US for Bermuda, the Commonwealth country where they will hold meetings on May 1 and 2, before coming home.