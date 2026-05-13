The King is set to give a speech today for the State Opening of Parliament after a rocky start to the week for Sir Keir Starmer.

Here is what you need to know.

“The Palace view is ‘we do not want to be any part of this conversation — do not bring us into it,’” said one of the people familiar with the matter.

King Charles will deliver the speech, which has been prepared by the government, but the Palace has reportedly warned the government to keep the monarch out of Sir Keir's crisis.

The PM was publicly backed by several ministers at the top of Government, including his deputy David Lammy, who urged colleagues to “step back and take a breath”.

What time is the King's Speech?

The King's Speech will be read in the House of Lords from 11.30am, when the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament will be heard.

From this time, MPs walk through from the lower to the upper house to hear the speech.

It is a deeply historical and highly ceremonial affair with the King unofficially allowed in Parliament and requiring permission to enter for the reading.

It all begins with a procession of the monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

How long will the King's Speech be?

There is not a set time, but precedent suggests it will be around 10 minutes.

At 2.30pm, there is a debate in the Commons on the speech, followed by a debate in the Lords at 3.30pm.

What is the State Opening of Parliament?

The State Opening of Parliament takes place on the first day of a new parliamentary session, which usually runs for around 12 months, although the last session began in July 2025.

The government states: "Sessions are not a specified length, but there are normally five sessions in each Parliament. This means there are typically five sessions between each general election. A new parliamentary session will begin after every general election."

The King's Speech sets out what bills the government will be looking to pass in the year ahead.

Peers assemble in the House of Lords in the morning and it is one of the few occasions on which they can wear their traditional scarlet robes.

Dignitaries, including ambassadors, also take their seats and peers mix with guests, who can include members of the royal family.

What does the day involve for the King?

Outside at just before 11am, a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament takes place as members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment escort the King.

As part of the procession, it is usual to see the Imperial State Crown and other important items such as the Sword of State travel in carriages to Parliament.

Officials with titles such as Gold Stick, who is responsible for the command of the Royal Household troops in the procession, are also involved.

The King will arrive at the Sovereign’s Entrance to Parliament and proceeds to the Robing Room.

He then dons the ceremonial robes and the Imperial State Crown before making his way to the House of Lords, attended by various members of the Royal Household.

Meanwhile, it is a slightly more toned down affair in the House of Commons as MPs gather before meeting for the King’s Speech.