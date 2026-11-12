When might Manchester United appoint Pochettino?
Michael Carrick sacked as head coach with Argentine former Spurs and Chelsea manager set to replace him
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Michael Carrick has been sacked as Manchester United head coach, with former Tottenham and Chelsea gaffer Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him.
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The Red Devils are currently in the relegation zone after a poor start to the Premier League season, which has seen them win only one game and seen senior players Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez hit out at the hierarchy.
Carrick, who had been hired full-time in the summer after a successful run as an interim, was dismissed on Thursday, with Manchester United in 18th - one point away from safety.
“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," the club said in a statement.
“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered."
Carrick had been the seventh permanent manager of United after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. His tenure of 303 days is the second shortest of the period, with only David Moyes lasting fewer with 295 days.
Former United captain Carrick had taken the team on as an interim manager for 11 days in 2021 after the sacking of fellow legendary player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The sacking comes during an international break, with his last game in charge having been last weekend's frantic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa.
When might Manchester United appoint Pochettino?
Manchester United are understood to have reached a verbal agreement with Mauricio Pochettino for the Argentine to become the next head coach.
The club is now trying to agree a deal to compensate the United States national team, with Pochettino having signed a deal in the summer to remain in America past the 2030 World Cup.
United have not yet said who the next manager will be, but the timing of Carrick's departure means they do not need a new gaffer in the dugout until their match against Liverpool on November 22.
The US, meanwhile, has a double header against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday, which Pochettino had been lined up to take charge of - but it remains to be seen whether he will be there.
Steve Cherundolo, America's under-23 coach, is considered to be a front-runner to replace Pochettino in the US.