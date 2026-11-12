Michael Carrick has been sacked as Manchester United head coach, with former Tottenham and Chelsea gaffer Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him.

The Red Devils are currently in the relegation zone after a poor start to the Premier League season, which has seen them win only one game and seen senior players Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez hit out at the hierarchy.

Carrick, who had been hired full-time in the summer after a successful run as an interim, was dismissed on Thursday, with Manchester United in 18th - one point away from safety.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," the club said in a statement.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered."

Carrick had been the seventh permanent manager of United after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. His tenure of 303 days is the second shortest of the period, with only David Moyes lasting fewer with 295 days.

Former United captain Carrick had taken the team on as an interim manager for 11 days in 2021 after the sacking of fellow legendary player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The sacking comes during an international break, with his last game in charge having been last weekend's frantic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa.