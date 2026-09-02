Around 7.5 million people are expected to see the Bayeux Tapestry when it opens in the British Museum for its ten-month stint from next week.

The Metropolitan Police Service and Kent Police transported the 11th-century embroidery from Folkestone to London in July, and curators have been preparing the exhibition ever since.

The 70m linen tapestry famously details the events of the 1066 Battle of Hastings, the most recent successful invasion of England, an event which has shaped the British monarchy ever since.

Perhaps suitably, the King and Queen were given an advance viewing of the British Museum's exhibition, alongside Andy Burnham after his first Prime Minister's Questions.

It is not known exactly where the tapestry was crafted, but most scholars today agree that it was made in England.

However, it has only been on display in France since 1983, and this will be the first time it has been exhibited in the UK.