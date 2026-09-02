When are the next Bayeux Tapestry tickets on sale for the British Museum?
First ticket holders set to get a glimpse of the famous work, depicting the Battle of Hastings in 1066, when it goes on display in the UK for the first time
Around 7.5 million people are expected to see the Bayeux Tapestry when it opens in the British Museum for its ten-month stint from next week.
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The Metropolitan Police Service and Kent Police transported the 11th-century embroidery from Folkestone to London in July, and curators have been preparing the exhibition ever since.
The 70m linen tapestry famously details the events of the 1066 Battle of Hastings, the most recent successful invasion of England, an event which has shaped the British monarchy ever since.
Perhaps suitably, the King and Queen were given an advance viewing of the British Museum's exhibition, alongside Andy Burnham after his first Prime Minister's Questions.
It is not known exactly where the tapestry was crafted, but most scholars today agree that it was made in England.
However, it has only been on display in France since 1983, and this will be the first time it has been exhibited in the UK.
When is the Bayeux Tapestry in the British Museum?
The tapestry is on display from September 10, 2026, to July 11, 2027, at the British Museum's Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery.
The exhibition is open:
- Sundays to Wednesdays from 10am to 6pm,
- Thursdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 9pm
Anyone wishing to attend will be required to book in advance and there are no walk-in slots available.
When can I buy tickets?
All tickets for 2026 have already sold out, with the BM recording the single biggest day of ticket sales when sales went live on July 1, generating more than £2.4 million in sales in the first 24 hours.
Tickets for January 1 to March 31, 2027, will be available on October 21 for all non-members of the museum.
The BM has said that more information will be given to those who have signed up to an email list.
Members can get in for free, but will still need to book a free timed ticket - and can see the tapestry twice for free, but will be required to pay, with a 15% discount, for their third and subsequent visits.
Session bookings can be made for BM members for January - March dates from October 6, 2026.
The British Museum will make tickets for the final third of sales available at a later date.