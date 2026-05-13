When is the next London Tube strike? Dates and lines affected revealed
When is the next London Underground strike? Why is there a strike? Will buses be impacted? And what other options are there for travel?
Londoners are set to experience further travel chaos when some Tube drivers strike on the Underground network next week.
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Industrial action will be felt on eight further days, with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) continuing its dispute with Transport for London (TfL).
Sadiq Khan told the Standard on Wednesday that he hopes to reach a resolution. “My message to the RMT and TfL is to sort it out," the Mayor of London said
“Get round the table, resolve these thing amicably. The only way you’re going to resolve this is by talking, not by going on strike."
With the strike still set to go ahead, here are the key details.
When is the next London Underground strike?
All strikes will be held from midday on the first of these days, to 11.59am on the next:
- Tuesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 20,
- Thursday, May 21, to Friday, May 22,
- Tuesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 17,
- Thursday, June 18, to Friday, June 19
Disruption will continue into the afternoons and evenings of strike days.
Which lines are affected?
All of the London Underground lines will be affected throughout the strike - while they are set to be disrupted in the hours around it. However, TfL has said there will be some service and that levels will vary over the course of the affected weeks. All the Tube lines are:
- Bakerloo (Brown)
- Central (Red)
- Circle (Yellow)
- District (Green)
- Hammersmith & City (Pink)
- Jubilee (Silver)
- Metropolitan (Magenta)
- Northern (Black)
- Piccadilly (Dark Blue)
- Victoria (Light Blue)
- Waterloo & City (Turquoise)
The London Overground will run, as will the Docklands Light Railway, Croydon tram and Elizabeth line.
Why is there a strike?
The union claimed that TfL's proposal to condense the working week into four days went against the expressed wishes of most drivers. TfL has announced this as a compromise to the lengthened days given to staff.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process, but despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.
“This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators. The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute.”
TfL has acknowledged the inconvenience of the strikes and its director of customer operations, Nick Dent told LBC: “We know how frustrating that is for Londoners, for visitors to our city and also for businesses.
"We appreciate that it's frustrating. We have done everything possible to try and avoid the action.”
He added: “What we've said to the RMT is rather than disrupt London with industrial action, work with us and the other trade unions involved to work through the details because we think the impact on train operators will be minimal.“
Will buses be impacted?
Buses will be delayed on some routes in east London but will not bear the brunt of the delays.
The 8, 25, 205, 425, N8, N25 and N205 will be delayed or cancelled from 5am on Friday, May 15 to 5am on Saturday, May 16, to and from Bow bus garage.
What other options are there for travel?
Commuters going into and around the capital will be able to travel by train and TfL services, which are not impacted by the strikes, such as the Elizabeth line, Docklands Light Railway and Overground.
E-bike companies are also expecting to see more service than usual, with Forest having told LBC that last year's strike action led to a 200% spike in usage.
TfL has a variety of tools to see the situation, with TfL Go, the live Tube map app; Journey Planner, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking; a website to check the latest status updates for Tube, rail and trams, and the same for buses and traffic.