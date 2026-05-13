When is the next London Underground strike? Why is there a strike? Will buses be impacted? And what other options are there for travel?

Unionists are set to go on strike once more as part of their feud. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Londoners are set to experience further travel chaos when some Tube drivers strike on the Underground network next week.

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Industrial action will be felt on eight further days, with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) continuing its dispute with Transport for London (TfL). Sadiq Khan told the Standard on Wednesday that he hopes to reach a resolution. “My message to the RMT and TfL is to sort it out," the Mayor of London said “Get round the table, resolve these thing amicably. The only way you’re going to resolve this is by talking, not by going on strike." With the strike still set to go ahead, here are the key details.

Covent Garden station was closed as part of the last action. Picture: Alamy

When is the next London Underground strike? All strikes will be held from midday on the first of these days, to 11.59am on the next: Tuesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 20,

Thursday, May 21, to Friday, May 22,

Tuesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 17,

Thursday, June 18, to Friday, June 19 Disruption will continue into the afternoons and evenings of strike days. Which lines are affected? All of the London Underground lines will be affected throughout the strike - while they are set to be disrupted in the hours around it. However, TfL has said there will be some service and that levels will vary over the course of the affected weeks. All the Tube lines are: Bakerloo (Brown)

(Brown) Central (Red)

(Red) Circle (Yellow)

(Yellow) District (Green)

(Green) Hammersmith & City (Pink)

(Pink) Jubilee (Silver)

(Silver) Metropolitan (Magenta)

(Magenta) Northern (Black)

(Black) Piccadilly (Dark Blue)

(Dark Blue) Victoria (Light Blue)

(Light Blue) Waterloo & City (Turquoise) The London Overground will run, as will the Docklands Light Railway, Croydon tram and Elizabeth line.

Farringdon station in central London is an Elizabeth line hub. Picture: Alamy